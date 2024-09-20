Chicago Public Schools Teachers Claim They Were Instructed By Administrators to Give Passing Grades to Migrant Students

A troubling report from WGN News has revealed that Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers have been instructed by school officials to pass migrant students, even when these students would have otherwise failed.

Multiple teachers from various schools alerted the media about this issue, expressing their frustration with the mandates they are being given.

One teacher recounted how she was instructed to give a student a “C” and promote her to the third grade, despite the fact that the student was only performing at a “kindergarten level”.

Teachers have reported being told during training sessions that they must promote migrant students to the next grade, regardless of their actual academic performance. This push to promote students without adequate skills clearly undermines the basic principles of education and the quality of education for all students.

Adding to the complexity, many of the newly arrived migrant students do not speak English, causing teachers to resort to using Google Translate in the classroom in order to communicate with their students.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, attempted to claim, prior to the report, that migrant students have been held to the same standard as regular students, stating that “over 90%” have programs for bilingual support in their schools.

“However, once confronted with our reporting, a CPS spokesperson acknowledged in a statement that the district’s promotion guidelines are ‘modified to serve the specialized needs of English Language Learners,’” WGN stated in their report.

This situation highlights critical issues surrounding the lack of immigration policy and the adverse effects on public education. The practice of promoting students who are not meeting academic standards is a blatant disservice not only to every child in the education system but to every single American.

These migrants, whether we like it or not, are being injected and taking over the system at an alarming rate—one that should be acknowledged as a direct threat to the cultural, social, and economic stability of communities across America. The idea that these students will inevitably become active members of society, even when they are severely undereducated, raises serious questions about how this will affect society at large. With many having limited English skills in addition to lacking foundational academic knowledge, they are set to struggle in an increasingly competitive environment.

This, of course, raises the potential for high unemployment rates and increased reliance on government support, which would only place further strain on the American taxpayer. Communities may even find themselves grappling with increased crime rates and social unrest as individuals struggle to navigate a world for which they are ill-prepared.

This is a wake-up call for those who care about the future of America. This situation doesn’t just undermine our educational institutions; it threatens our economic and cultural future as a country .