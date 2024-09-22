THE CHEAT IS ON! Democrats Reveal Their Plan to Use Overseas Ballots to Win in 2024 — Here’s How Easy It Is to Cheat — Are Republicans Really Going to Let This Happen?

Politico on Saturday announced that Democrats were going to focus on the “overseas voters” or UOCAVA votes to seal a victory in 2024.

Politico also regurgitated the completely fraudulent figure that there are 1.6 million UOCAVA voters from swing states in this year’s election – a completely dishonest number.

Are the Democrats telegraphing one of the key ways in which they could steal the upcoming election?

In the 2000 presidential election, a mere 629 votes separated the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore in Florida. When the absentee overseas votes finally arrived, George W. Bush was able to take the 537-vote lead from Al Gore and win the presidency.

Democrats paid attention.

Are Democrats really interested in attracting more overseas voters, or is it the flawed voter registration system they use that could be a game-changer in our upcoming election if properly utilized by unscrupulous election officials?

On August 12, 2024, the DNC released a memo announcing it would spend six figures to collect up to 9 million Democratic votes from overseas.

The DNC clearly states its goal in their memo:

For the first time ever in a Presidential cycle, the DNC is investing in Democrats Abroad. The DNC is doing the work to win in battleground states across the country. With under 100 days until Election Day and ahead of the Democratic National Convention, the DNC announced a significant six-figure investment in Democrats VoteFromAbroad, for the first time ever in a Presidential cycle, helping fund their efforts to win the votes of approximately 9,000,000 Americans– of which only about 8% are registered voters from 2020 – who are living or serving outside of the United States.

Here’s the problem with the DNC’s stated goal:

The DNC’s stated goal of winning the votes of approximately 9 million Americans through its Democrats Abroad website seems impossible, given that according to a recent report by the federal government, only 4.4 million US citizens reside overseas, and only 2.8 million of those are of voting age.

Reuters recently wrote about the DNC’s plan to spend $300,000 to register “9 million” UOCAVA voters leading up to the 2024 election. According to the government website FVAP, there are only 2.8 million eligible UOCAVA voters. Let’s assume that half of those eligible voters would vote Democrat (a generous assumption given the state of the US economy); that’s only 1.4 million eligible voters in the 2024 election. The 1.4 million number doesn’t account for how they would vote or even if they would vote, given that a meager number of eligible overseas voters actually vote.

Curiously, the DNC memo claims that “over 1.6 million Americans from the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin” live overseas, adding that they plan to “fight for every vote.”

They share the chart with their UOCAVA population estimates for each battleground state.

The total number of swing state voters in the Democrat chart comes out to 1,625,136 voters.

The US government says there are 2.8 million total overseas eligible US voters.

Democrats want you to believe that over half of those eligible overseas voters have residence in the crucial swing states! That is absurd!

The DNC reminds everyone in their memo of how close the 2020 election results were (that no one was allowed to question) and why they’re not going to leave anything to chance in 2024:

In 2020, just 44,000 votes across Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin votes won Joe Biden the presidency. In fact, abroad voters made a notable difference in Georgia and Arizona during the 2020 presidential election and made the difference in close races in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina during the 2022 midterms. That’s why the DNC is doing the work to win this election by reaching out to voters regardless of where they live.

Note: It’s so much easier to register UOCAVA voters than voters who plan to vote in the USA.

This is the perfect solution for a party looking to bulk up the voter rolls with potentially non-existent voters in advance of the 2024 election.

The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows online voter registrations without verification of identity or citizenship status.

US Citizens in the USA who would like to register to vote must share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

UOCAVA voters, however, can bypass the requirement to share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

The screenshot below shows how the Democrat Party website, much like the federal government’s website, registers UOCAVA voters to vote in US elections and allows the user to bypass the ID portion of the online registration process.

UOCAVA opens the door to unlimited foreign voter voting.

Here are a few additional details about UOCAVA voters who register to vote on the FAVP or Federal Voting Assistance Program application (a federal government website) or the Democrat-funded website VoteFromAbroad.org:

– Applicants may choose any state or address they wish to vote in.

– No one verifies that these registrants ever lived at the address they list or that they have any connection to that state.

In their memo, Democrats share a chart outlining the number of estimated voters they plan to work to register in each battleground state before the 2024 election.

We’ve highlighted Michigan because Phani Mantravadi, founder of CheckMyVote.org, has provided data to the Gateway Pundit that reveals the number of UOCAVA registered voters(so far) in 2024 to give us a better understanding of the reality of the DNC goal of registering 264,256 UOCAVA voters in the state of Michigan.

According to Check My Vote founder Phani Mantravadi, as of September 5, 2024, 9,872 of the 11,098 UOCAVA registrations added to the MI QVF since January 2024 were flipped from non-UOCAVA voters to civilian (C) or military (M) voters. Only 1,226 registrations were new UOCAVA additions.

The Check My Vote, founder, also used Michigan’s QVF (qualified voter files) to verify data that reveals that in 2020, Michigan miraculously registered an astounding 25,857 UOCAVA voters as citizens returning to the US during the COVID-19 pandemic. 19,102 of those registered voters were overseas civilians! (see chart below)

By April 2021, 25,308 of the registered UOCAVA voters were curiously switched to non-UOCAVA status, while the status of 231 registered UOCAVA voters remained unchanged. (see CheckMyVote.org chart below).

How did 25,308 UOCAVA voters suddenly flip to non-UOACAVA (permanent) voters in only five months?

Since the voting requirements for UOCAVA voters are much more relaxed, how can Michigan residents be sure the 25,308 former UOCAVA voters, who are now considered permanent voters on Michigan’s QVF, are legitimate voters?

Michigan does not allow the electronic return of ballots, but nearly 8,000 ballots were received and processed in violation of the law in the past election.

Was this a trial run?

Could the DNC be citing the 9 million number and setting it as a target goal to cultivate public acceptance of that inappropriate number? In the federal government’s own words, “There is no registry of overseas citizens.”

So, who is going to stop nefarious recruitment contractors from enlisting foreign voters in the amount the DNC needs to win November’s election? After all, registrations can be made online, ballots can be emailed to recipients who can be anywhere, and some states allow electronic ballot returns.

Clearly, non-citizen voting is a Democrat strategy.

They cannot win without it, and the Republicans cannot win if they don’t do something to stop it.

Every state has the responsibility to voters to verify these applications.