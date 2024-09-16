CBS’s Gayle King Claims ‘We Are Impartial’ While Donating $9,000 in Donations to Harris – Exposed as Yet Another Fake News Hypocrite

While praising Kamala supporter and singer Taylor Swift, Gayle King, a liberal co-host on a CBS Mornings, proclaimed we “are impartial.”

In reality, none of the mainstream media is impartial. They have repeatedly shown their true colors.

According to Newsbusters, the other host of CBS Mornings, Nate Burleson, claimed Taylor was just “advocating voter registration.”

Here’s how the conversation went:

BURLESON: It was basically saying, go out there and vote. Here`s my opinion on what`s going on. KING: Yes, she is not telling you who to vote for though. BURLESON: Yes. KING: She is saying do your own research. BURLESON: And we respect that around here. KING: Yes, we do. BURLESON: As much as we try to remain impartial. All right, so there is controversy — KING: We don’t try to remain impartial. BURLESON: We do. KING: We do. BURLESON: We do. KING: We are impartial.

Newsbusters reported that Gayle King donated a total of $9,000 to Harris’s campaigns in California. This is far from impartial.

As par for the course for the regime, King took on Republicans while repeating DNC talking points.

King pushed back on Vance, who grew up in poverty, deliberately mischaracterizing his position by saying, “I actually heard somebody, I think it was J.D. Vance said, it doesn`t matter, you know, because she is a billionaire, and she is out of touch. Meanwhile, your running mate is a billionaire and a celebrity as well.”

As has been previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, King has a long history of being anything but impartial.

On one occasion, King even agreed to bail out Charles Barkley when he threatened to punch Black people wearing Trump Mug Shot shirts.

Yet again, the regime’s fake news media proclaims to be fair and balanced, all the while promoting a Globalist liberal agenda.