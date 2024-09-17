CBS Drops Devastating News for Kamala in Nevada: “We Could Only Find ONE Harris Supporter in Every Restaurant!”

CBS’s Adrianna Diaz hit the road in Nevada, only to find a near non-existent base of support for Kamala Harris.

Diaz visited popular local eateries in Reno, North Las Vegas, and Nye County, Nevada, and described her experience as eye-opening.

The message was clear: Harris is losing ground fast in the Silver State, while former President Donald Trump is gaining more and more traction with voters.

Diaz recounted her experience on CBS This Morning, where she admitted that she was stunned by the lack of enthusiasm for Harris.

At Brothers Barbecue in Reno,, four women voiced their frustrations about the state of the country, specifically regarding immigration.

One woman said, “I’m extremely concerned about the border. Illegals. They got to go… They’re coming here for the freebies.”

Another woman said, “They’re thinking we’re saying we don’t want immigrants of any kind, and that’s not what people are saying. People are saying that there are people who have come here legally. Why do they get pushed aside to allow people who have not even worked one day in our country have not paid into the system.”

Even among Democrats, Harris struggles to find strong support. ‘Ken Lasker,’ the only Harris supporter present at a Reno lunch, lamented that democracy is “being threatened by Trump and the Republican Party,” but his voice was a lonely one in a state increasingly turning away from the Biden-Harris agenda.

In Las Vegas, a key area of the state with its large Latino population, concerns over the economy are driving voters toward Trump. Food truck owner ‘Francisco Mares’ noted that rising prices are hitting families hard.

“The tacos used to be a dollar, a dollar fifty. After the pandemic, they don’t go under $3.50 to $4 because meat’s expensive.”

This is the reality of Biden-Harris economics—families forced to pay more for basic necessities while Harris continues to tout job growth and economic recovery that is nonexistent.

A diner in Pahrump also expressed dissatisfaction, focusing on inflation and government spending. “I think they think if they keep throwing money at it, it’ll fix the problem,” she said. “It’s the same as an old house, oh, let’s just keep fixing it. Sometimes the solution is to tear it down and rebuild.” This powerful comment has since been highlighted by Trump’s campaign, showcasing the growing frustration with the Harris-Biden administration.

The most stunning aspect of Diaz’s report was her admission that in every restaurant she visited, she could only find a single Harris supporter.

“What was really incredible is in every single restaurant, the people willing to talk to us, we could only find one Harris supporter in every restaurant, and we left no stone unturned. I approached every single person, except for this one guy who I think had too many drinks at the bar,” she said.

WATCH: