California Woman Claims Hospital Pressured Her to Vaccinate Before Treatment, Leading to a Horrific Adverse Reaction that Has Left Her Fighting For Her Life

A young woman in California has garnered significant attention online after sharing the life-threatening experience that she claims is linked to being pressured into receiving multiple vaccinations by hospital staff, leading to her developing an extreme medical reaction that is getting worse.

Alexis Lorenze, 23, went to UCI Irvine Hospital seeking assistance for severe migraines she had been experiencing for two weeks, a complication stemming from her rare blood disorder, Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH). She was diagnosed with PNH in January 2024.

Medical tests revealed low hemoglobin levels, indicating that a blood transfusion was necessary.

Following a bone marrow biopsy and 2-3 transfusions, hospital personnel allegedly insisted that Alexis receive vaccinations for tetanus, meningitis, and pneumonia before she could continue her treatment for PNH.

Despite having not received a vaccine since she was a baby, Alexis felt compelled to comply with their request but has since expressed regret over introducing these vaccines to her already compromised immune system.

Alexis and her father, Todd Lorenze, have been vocal about the ordeal, documenting the experience on their social media platforms.

In the original video that Alexis posted on her Facebook page, she explains how the hospital staff has tried to deny that her reaction is vaccine-related, despite her symptoms starting setting in just 10 minutes after receiving the shots.

“Within 10 minutes of the vaccines Alexis went temporarily blind in both eyes, had a locked jaw, began vomiting and then things went horribly downhill from there,” according to her fundraising page.

The Lorenze family has also alleged that the hospital has neglected Alexis’s needs, only providing pain medication until her father intervened and insisted on additional treatments, resulting in the hospital administering steroids, but nothing more.

In a Facebook livestream, Alexis expressed her frustration: “They’re killing me in here, and they’re not listening. All they’re doing is drugging me up more.”

Investigative journalist Steve Kirsch has been in contact with the Lorenze family and was able to obtain Alexis’s medical records. The documents which have since been posted online, with Alexis’s permission, show that her platelet counts have been plummeting for days, yet the hospital has failed to properly treat Alexis’s condition.

According to Steve Kirsch, “I’ve posted her medical records above. This isn’t a HIPAA violation because it is with her express consent. The medical records are evidence that the hospital did nothing to lift her PLT count, and they didn’t administer any treatments other than painkillers. So this is no longer “speculation.””

Here are her platelet counts. Super low. As you can see, they didn’t do ANYTHING to treat this. They just gave her pain killers. She’s being transferred out of UC Irvine Health. pic.twitter.com/HMNfrHgZUh — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) September 17, 2024

Additional medical charts revealing that Alexis’s platelets were very low when she arrived at the hospital which only got worse after she was vaccinated with three different vaccines.

Here is a chart showing Alexis’s platelet and D-dimer values when she checked into the hospital on September 10th. Platelets are needed to prevent bleeding and D-dimer is an indicator of clots breaking down.

Her recent charts are alarming.

Alexis’s platelet count has fallen substantially, while her D-dimer values have skyrocketed.

Despite spending several days in the hospital, Alexis’s condition sadly appears to be deteriorating. This has prompted her father to establish a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for Alexis’s specialized treatment at a private facility.

To support Alexis’s treatment, donations can be made here.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to the Lorenze family for more information regarding the event and is awaiting a response.

The Gateway Pundit has also reached out to UCI Irvine Hospital for comment regarding the allegations surrounding Alexis Lorenze’s care.

We will update this story with their response as soon as it is available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.