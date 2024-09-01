California Lawmakers Pass Token Bills to Apologize for ‘Racism’ — Yet Immediately Approve Free Cash for Illegal Immigrants to Buy Homes

In a display that could only happen in California, state lawmakers have once again fooled the Black communities and shown where their true priorities lie.

This week, the state legislature passed bills with grand intentions to atone for ‘racism’ against Black communities but delayed allocating funds for reparations.

Two reparations bills, championed by Democrat Sen. Steven Bradford, are facing an uphill battle in the final days of California’s legislative session.

The bills, Senate Bills 1403 and 1331, aimed at creating a new state agency and fund to facilitate reparations for the descendants of enslaved African Americans, have encountered significant resistance from an unexpected source: Governor Gavin Newsom himself.

Instead, they passed Assembly Bill 3089, a bill that would formally apologize on behalf of the state for ‘human rights violations and crimes against humanity’ committed against African slaves and their descendants.

Democrat Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, who is Black, described his bill to issue a formal apology for racial discrimination as “a labor of love,” according to AP.

“I think my grandmother, my grandfather, would be extremely proud for what we are going to do today,” Jones-Sawyer said. “Because that is why they struggled in 1957, so that I’d be able to — and we’d be able to — move forward our people.”

They also passed Senate Bill 1050, establishing a state process for reviewing claims from individuals who believe they lost property due to racially motivated eminent domain actions, according to KQED.

AP reported:

None of the bills would provide widespread direct payments to African Americans. The state Legislature instead approved proposals allowing for the return of land or compensation to families whose property was unjustly seized by the government, and issuing a formal apology for laws and practices that have harmed Black people. But lawmakers left out two bills that would have created a fund and an agency to carry out the measures, considered key components of the efforts to take action. California Legislative Black Caucus Chair Assemblymember Lori Wilson said Saturday that the Black Caucus pulled the bills, adding the proposals need more work. “We knew from the very beginning that it was an uphill battle. … And we also knew from the very beginning that it would be a multiyear effort,” Wilson told reporters. Sen. Steven Bradford, who authored the measures, said the bills didn’t move forward out of fear Gov. Gavin Newsom would veto them.

Black residents are voicing their anger and disappointment, with some issuing direct warnings to Newsom.

“The governor needs to understand that the world is watching California, and this is going to have a direct impact on your friend, Kamala Harris, who’s running for President,” one resident said. “Pull up the bills now, vote on them, and sign them… We have been waiting for 400 years.”

It became clear that these so-called ambitious efforts were nothing more than empty gestures by these leftist officials, overshadowed by a bill that rewards illegal immigrants with interest-free home loans.

California Democrat state senators on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill that would give illegal aliens $150,000 interest-free home mortgage loans.

Illegal aliens will get zero down payment, interest-free home mortgage loans under this new bill.

California’s Democrat governor Gavin Newsom hasn’t said whether he will sign the bill.

Democrat assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (Fresno) recently introduced Assembly Bill 1840 to extend a first-time homebuyer loan program to illegal aliens.

If the bill becomes law, illegal aliens will be eligible for a new program that offers a loan worth 20% of the purchase price of the residential property. There are no monthly payments and no interest accrues on the loan. Rather, the loan is paid back when the borrower refinances or sells the property. The borrower will have to pay back the original loan plus a 20% increase in the value of the property.

You can’t make this up. Instead of receiving reparations, blacks are now expected to work and pay taxes to fund interest-free loans for individuals who are not even legal residents of the country.