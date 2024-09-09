California Female Senator Used Male Staffer as Sex Slave and Forced Him to Perform Sex Acrobatics that Left Him Injured

California state Senator Maria Alvarado-Gil was recently served by her former Chief of Staff, Chad Condit, alleging that she forced him to perform sexual acts and was the victim of sexual harassment.

Chad Condit, the son of former Rep. Gary Condit, filed charges against his former boss last Thursday in the Sacramento Superior Court.

Condit claims he performed the sexual acts on his boss over the years as part of a “sex-based quid pro quo relationship” in order to protect his job. The former Chief of Staff alleges, he suffered a debilitating back injury while having to “twist and contort” as he performed oral sex on the senator in a car — leaving him with three herniated discs.

Condit was fired in December 2023, months before he filed the lawsuit.

Senator Alvarado Gil denies the outlandish charges.

According to Politico:

Alvarado-Gil’s Senate office did not immediately return a request for comment. Ognian Gavrilov, the attorney representing Alvarado-Gil, told POLITICO the accusations are “without any corroboration of evidence.” “This is an outlandish lawsuit and we’re going to fight it and we’re going to win it,” he said.

Senator Alvarado-Gil switched parties to Republican last month – the suit was filed weeks later!

Chad Condit ran for state assembly unsuccessfully in 2022.