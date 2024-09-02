Breaking: Brazilian Supreme Court Backs Down on $8,900 Daily VPN Fines for Using X – But Maintains Fine for “Hate Speech” and “Fake News”

The Brazilian Supreme Court voted Monday to drop the $8,900 daily fine for anyone using a VPN to Access X social media.

However, the Supreme Court maintained fines for those who continue “hate speech” or “fake news” – in other words, any of their political opposition.

This is major development. Elon Musk refused to bow down to the tyrants.

BREAKING: The Brazil's Supreme Court will no longer impose the $8,900/day fine on Brazilians using VPNs to access Spread the word to everyone in Brazil! pic.twitter.com/9ot9o9dy2O — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 2, 2024

This comes after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes suspended X on Friday and announced fines of $8,900 per day for anyone using a VPN to access the platform in Brazil.

The evil tyrant Moraes suspended X after Elon Musk refused to censor the regime’s political opposition.

As reported on Friday – In a new chapter on escalating authoritarianism in Brazil, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes suspended Twitter/X in the country on Friday.

Moraes summoned Elon Musk directly on the social network, demanding he appoint a representative of the big tech company in Brazil. However, Musk did not comply. Amidst the case, Moraes ordered the blocking of Starlink accounts in Brazil—also owned by Musk—under the pretext of ensuring payment of fines levied against X.

Moraes ordered Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency to be immediately notified and take all necessary steps to halt X’s operations in the country.

Moraes also issued orders to Apple and Google, given that their mobile devices run on iOS and Android operating systems. According to the justice, these companies must remove the X app from their stores.

Additionally, Moraes initiated restrictions concerning VPN services. The Supreme Court justice’s ruling specifically mentioned Proton VPN, Express VPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, TOTALVPN, Atlas VPN, and Bitdefender VPN. De Moraes imposed fines of up to $8,874 a day for any user found using VPNs in Brazil.

To be clear — the fine still applies to anyone the regime claims is pushing undefined “hate speech” or “fake news.”