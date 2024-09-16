BREAKING: Bodycam Footage of Would-Be-Trump-Assassin Ryan Routh Is Released (VIDEO)

President Trump was golfing with friends when the second attempt to assassinate him on his Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, FL, took place.

Ryan Wesley Routh was tracked down by police vehicles after he reportedly fled from the scene of the alleged attempt to assassinate President Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, yesterday. Routh reportedly dropped the AK-47 he used when US Secret Service agents spotted the end of his rifle poking through the tree line and ran to his car, where he jumped in a vehicle and attempted to flee law enforcement.

Many are questioning how Routh knew that Trump would be golfing on his international golf course , considering it wasn’t on his schedule and was a last-minute decision. During an interview with Fox and Friends, Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder said the “million dollar question” is how Routh knew where Trump was going to be?

“There are only three possible answers: He guessed and got very lucky; he conducted surveillance on Trump and followed him to the golf course, or he had inside information about Trump’s schedule.”

The bodycam footage of Ryan Wesley Routh’s arrest has just been released.

In the video below, Ryan Wesley Routh can be seen with arms in the air, and his t-shirt pulled up over his head. Police can be heard yelling at him, “Keep walking!” as he walks backward into two police officers who place him in handcuffs.

Curiously, Ryan Wesley Routh, who is a convicted felon, has not been charged with an attempted assassination on President Trump.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the Associated Press reported Routh had been charged with two federal gun crimes during his appearance in federal court today: possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

It is unclear why he has not been charged with attempting to assassinate the 45th President despite clear-cut evidence showing he wanted Trump dead. The AP notes it is possible more charges could be levied in the future.

The outlet also noted Routh showed no remorse for his actions and was seen SMILING as he spoke with his public defender.

