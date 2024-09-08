BREAKING UPDATE: Manhunt Underway: Numerous People Shot on Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky – PERSON OF INTEREST IDENTIFIED

Update: A person of interest has been identified.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has identified Joseph A. Couch as a person of interest – he is still at large.

Numerous people have been shot on Interstate 75 in Kentucky in Laurel County.

The shooter is still at large and authorities are calling him armed and dangerous.

UPDATE VIA WYMT: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s Gilbert Acciardo has confirmed with WYMT that there are multiple severe injuries but no confirmed deaths as of 8:08 p.m.

Interstate 75 is closed down in both directions near exit 49.

A shirtless man in grey jogging pants with a rifle was spotted shooting at random people from an elevated position.

The shooter has reportedly escaped into a wooded area.

WYMT reported:

The City of London Mayor Randall Weddle has confirmed with WYMT that an active shooting is in progress in London. Trooper Scottie Pennington of Kentucky State Police Post 11 has confirmed the suspect has still not been caught. Shots were fired on I-75 near exit 49. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed multiple people have been shot.

“Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County,” Governor Beshear said. “Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.”

Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2024

More from Fox News:

A massive shooting is unfolding in Kentucky, with reports suggesting the shooter may be hiding in the woods, possibly using a sniper to target random vehicles and people. Police scanners are picking up chatter about multiple shooters, and the highway has been completely shut… pic.twitter.com/esAiBTzNTp — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 7, 2024

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates.