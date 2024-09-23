Border Czar Kamala Harris Mocked Trump For Warning About “Pet eating” Haitians She Delivered To America—Biden-Harris State Dept Just Issued LEVEL 4 WARNING to US Citizens—Do NOT Travel to Haiti!

Kamala Harris is America’s Border Czar.

FACT: Tens of millions of unvetted citizens and terrorists from foreign nations around the world have crossed the border into the United States with the approval of Joe Biden’s Border Czar, Kamala Harris.

In addition to the millions of immigrants from nations with high rates of crime, Kamala Harris has allowed millions of unvetted criminals from some of the world’s most notorious international gangs and violent drug cartels, many of whom were in prisons, to sneak across our border. Many of the immigrants from dangerous countries have been flown to America and deposited by our United States government into big cities, small towns, and, of course, your neighborhoods.

On June 28, 2024, the failed border czar and her boss gave special protection to citizens from the violent nation of Haiti by way of temporary protected status for Haitian citizens who arrived in America on or before June 3, 2024. The order shielded over 306K Haitian immigrants from being deported back to their homeland because of the extreme gang violence.

America’s disastrous Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained, “We are providing this humanitarian relief to Haitians already present in the United States given the conditions that existed in their home country as of June 3, 2024.”

Kidnapping is commonplace in Haiti, but somehow, the Biden-Harris regime, who have delivered over 360K Haitians to communities across the U.S., believe Haitians, who’ve made a living by kidnapping innocent Americans and then collecting large sums of money for their release, will somehow, give it all up in exchange for a job as an indentured servant in a meat packing facility or some other low-wage job where they can be taken advantage of by their employer.

In 2021, USA Today reported about Haitian gangs who demanded an astounding $17 million for the release of 16 American missionaries, along with one Canadian, who they kidnapped.

Bold criminal activity was rampant even before the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse at his home. That crisis, along with an August earthquake that killed more than 2,200 and destroyed more than 130,000 homes, fueled a near-total collapse of civil order.

Haiti has since become an unimaginable hellhole where violent gangs have taken over, including cannibal gangs.

As most Americans are now aware, thanks to President Trump having the courage to spell out the consequences of Kamala’s disastrous open border policies during their recent debate. Trump rightly pointed out the impact of welcoming tens of thousands of immigrants from a vastly different culture to a small town in Ohio and the serious ramifications US citizens are forced to deal with as a result.

While the media has crucified President Trump over his comments, a lot of voters took to social media to explore the truth about the missing cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio. One pastor’s video went viral when, during a sermon, he discussed Trump’s controversial comments. The fiery pastor explained that President Trump’s warning about Haitians eating cats and dogs was a brilliant move because it exposed the Democrat’s plan to transform America into a nation we will no longer recognize. The pastor explained that the media and Democrats have tried to make President Trump’s comments about Haitians invading Springfield, Ohio, about race, but instead, he said, “it’s about “culture.” He also clarified that after speaking with a friend who’s a pastor in Haiti, he can confirm that not only do the Haitians kill cats and dogs as part of their voodoo culture, but they also “eat the animals.”

Now, after weeks of mocking President Trump over his comments about the Haitian invasion of the small town of Springfield, Ohio, the Biden-Harris US State Department has issued a new LEVEL 4 warning about travel to Haiti, telling Americans to STAY AWAY from the country that has become even more violent.

From the US State Department warning:

crime. Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health care. Country Summary: Since March 2024, Haiti has been under a State of Emergency. Crimes involving firearms are common in Haiti. They include robbery, carjackings, sexual assault, and kidnappings for ransom. Kidnapping is widespread, and U.S. citizens have been victims and have been hurt or killed. Kidnappers may plan carefully or target victims at random, unplanned times. Kidnappers will even target and attack convoys. Kidnapping cases often involve ransom requests. Victims families have paid thousands of dollars to rescue their family members.

Travis 4 Trump shared a screenshot of the new Level 4 warning from the US State Department. He mocked Kamala Harris and the Democrats for telling Americans it’s perfectly safe to import Haitians into their neighborhoods and cities, but it’s too dangerous to travel to the country where they’ve been imported from.

Haiti is not the only third-world country where Kamala Harris has given its violent citizens a free pass to live in any city or small town in America. Venezuelans are taking over apartment complexes and cities across America. While crime rates in Venezuela continue to plummet after emptying its prisons and mental institutions and directing them to the US border, the US State Department has also issued a Level-4 DO NOT TRAVEL to Venezuela warning.

While every day, new stories are emerging about the violence committed by illegal aliens who’ve been either welcomed into America or allowed to cross our open-borders with no push back by overwhelmed border agents, the consequences of the Biden-Harris open border crisis in America have only just begun to be revealed. The Gateway Pundit will continue to keep its readers informed about the truth on this important topic that you won’t find in the mainstream media.