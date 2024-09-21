Billionaire Trump Backer David Sacks: ‘Mainstream Media Not Just Biased, it’s Like All Propaganda, All the Time’ (VIDEO)

David Sacks, the Silicon Valley billionaire who is supporting Trump, recently called out the mainstream media as little more than propaganda.

He’s right, of course. The media loves to accuse others of spreading misinformation, conveniently forgetting that they pushed the Russia collusion hoax for years and insisted that the Hunter Biden laptop wasn’t real.

The thing about the media, is that once you see what they really do, you can’t unsee it.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

DAVID SACKS, ALL-IN PODCAST: I agree with you that the mainstream media is not just biased, it’s just like all propaganda all the time. And the turning point for me in realizing this was COVID, I think before COVID, I realized that yeah, you know, the media is, the mainstream media is largely consists of liberals, so they’re gonna have a liberal bias. What we saw during COVID was that they were even lying about science, right? It wasn’t just politics, it’s like everything. You know, we were told that the pandemic was a pandemic of the unvaccinated, even though, even if you got the, what they were calling the vaccine, it didn’t actually stop the spread. You go on and on that, you know, we had to basically do social distancing, except when the riots of 2020 happened, then you’re allowed to go outside and actually participate because of social justice cause. So therefore, the health changes. I mean, it was like on and on. No church, but you can go to a protest. Right, right. So no surfing. So it was like, for me, it became so obvious that, that the media is just, again, it goes way beyond bias. You know, it’s like, it’s just all wrong.

The closer we get to the election, the worse the media will get. Especially if they think Trump is going to win.