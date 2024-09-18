Billionaire Investor Found Dead in Washington Lake

A billionaire biotech investor was found dead in a lake in Washington.

The Miner Newspaper reported divers discovered billionaire Daniel Reiner’s body in Trout Lake, which is located on Reiner’s private property in Washington.

Authorities received a call from Reiner’s family that he went missing on August 30th, and a search was launched to find the biotech investor.

As authorities searched Reiner’s property, Cadaver dogs traced Reiner’s whereabouts to the lake on his property.

Divers were late called onto the scene and found Reiner’s lifeless body 200ft deep in the lake.

Pend Oreille County Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee stated, “We assume all deaths are suspicious unless evidence shows otherwise.”

Per The Daily Mail:

Investigators are examining the body of a billionaire bio-tech magnate who was found dead in a lake on his sprawling and secluded Washington estate. 'We of course look if there are any signs of obvious trauma or anything along those lines that would be obvious to say there is foul play involved,' said Pend Oreille County Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee.

Reiner is not the only billionaire who died tragically in the month of August.

British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch died in August after the luxury yacht he was on sank during a storm.