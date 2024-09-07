Bill Melugin: Tren de Aragua Gang Members Connected to Attempted Murder in Aurora, Colorado Released Into US by Biden-Harris Regime

Joe Biden and Kamala’s America.

Thanks to Joe Biden’s open border policies of the last three and a half years, the US has been under threat from numerous bad actors. Among them, is the notorious Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

The four TdA gang members who were arrested in Aurora, Colorado, in connection with a shooting and attempted murder in July have ties to the same gang that took over an apartment complex in the same city.

Thanks to the Biden/Harris Regime, the four gang members, who were in the US illegally, were released by ICE in 2022 and 2023 with a “notice to appear.” The four men were originally apprehended in the Del Rio and Eagle Pass sectors of the US-Mexico border.

“Jhonnarty Dejesus Pacheco-Chirinos, Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirinos, Nixon Jose Azuaje Perez, and Dixon Jose Azuaje Perez were arrested in connection with an attempted homicide on July 28,” Fox News reported.

Four Venezuelan national members of the Tren de Aragua gang arrested in Colorado have been confirmed as illegal aliens, per a statement from an ICE spokesperson to Fox News. The Venezuelan nationals, ranging in ages from 19 through 24, all crossed the southern border through Texas illegally in 2022 and 2023, under the Biden administration. All four were arrested by Aurora police and ICA has placed detainer requests on two of them. The four were arrested after a shooting which occurred near Nome Street Apartments, one of the apartment buildings in Aurora which had been overtaken by armed members of Tren de Aragua.

NEW: ICE confirms to @FoxNews that all four of the known & suspected Tren de Aragua gang members arrested by police in Aurora, CO in connection to a shooting/attempted murder in July are Venezuelan illegal aliens who were caught & released at the TX border by the Biden admin.… pic.twitter.com/wL23hSJiKv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 5, 2024

The Federal Government’s responsibility is to protect the US from invasion under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution, which has failed under the Biden/Harris regime.

The Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has a total of about 5,000 members and have been known to be involved with human trafficking and drug trafficking. Members have been terrorizing apartment complexes and threatening to kill property managers in Aurora, Co.

Footage shows armed Tren de Aragua gang members in an Aurora, Colorado apartment complex threatening and extorting tenants.

