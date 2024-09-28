Biden’s Gestapo DOJ Sues Alabama for Removing Noncitizens on the Voter Rolls

The Biden Administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched yet another blatant attack on state sovereignty and election integrity, this time setting its sights on Alabama.

In an outrageous move, the DOJ has filed a lawsuit against Alabama for daring to clean up its voter rolls by removing illegal noncitizens from the system ahead of the upcoming general election.

This lawsuit, spearheaded by Biden’s weaponized DOJ, accuses the state of violating the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA), citing so-called “Quiet Period” provisions meant to prevent last-minute adjustments to voter registration lists.

Alabama’s Republican Secretary of State, Wes Allen, initiated a program in August to ensure only eligible citizens remain on the voter rolls, specifically targeting over 3,000 individuals who were flagged with noncitizen identification numbers, according to The Guardian.

According to reports, letters were sent out to noncitizens on Alabama’s voter rolls, informing them that their registration had been flagged as inactive and was under review for removal.

But, predictably, Biden’s DOJ swooped in, claiming that not only noncitizens but also native-born and naturalized U.S. citizens were affected by these letters. The DOJ contends that this action could confuse voters and deter them from participating in the election.

Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, had the audacity to declare that Alabama’s efforts “violate federal law,” and expressed concern about “voter confusion” resulting from the state’s actions. Clarke went on to lecture Alabama about the “sacred right to vote,” while ignoring the blatant irony of her statement—protecting the right to vote should first and foremost mean ensuring that illegal noncitizens aren’t tipping the scales in elections meant for American citizens.

“The right to vote is one of the most sacred rights in our democracy,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke.

“As Election Day approaches, it is critical that Alabama redress voter confusion resulting from its list maintenance mailings sent in violation of federal law. Officials across the country should take heed of the National Voter Registration Act’s clear and unequivocal restrictions on systematic list maintenance efforts that fall within 90 days of an election.”

“The Quiet Period Provision of federal law exists to prevent eligible voters from being removed from the rolls as a result of last-minute, error-prone efforts. The Justice Department will continue to use all the tools it has available to ensure that the voting rights of every eligible voter are protected.”

According to the press release: