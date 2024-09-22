BETRAYAL: Speaker Mike Johnson to Bring Resolution to Fund the Government WITHOUT the SAVE Act, Which Would Require Proof of Citizenship for Voter Registration

In a tale as old as time, the Republican Party is preparing to stab their own voters in the back once again and surrender to Democrats on critical legislation.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the bill in question this time involves The SAVE Act. This legislation mandates proof of citizenship for voter registration in federal elections and has become a rallying cry for many Americans who believe it is crucial to safeguarding the sanctity of the ballot box.

President Trump has been unyielding in his support for the SAVE Act, even suggesting that the government should shut down if the bill is not included in the Continuing Resolution (CR).

“If Republicans in the House, and Senate, don’t get absolute assurances on Election Security, THEY SHOULD, IN NO WAY, SHAPE, OR FORM, GO FORWARD WITH A CONTINUING RESOLUTION,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

After first pulling the bill before a scheduled vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson eventually put the legislation up for a vote last Wednesday. Democrats almost unanimously joined 14 Republicans in sinking the bill by a 220-202 margin.

Now, Johnson is reportedly throwing in the towel and is now seeking to fund the U.S. government wihtout addressing election security.

Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman spoke with Capitol Hill sources this morning and revealed that Johnson’s plan is to pass a congressional resolution this week that will fund the government through December 20, just five days before Christmas.

In other words, he wants to continue funding record levels of out-of-control spending without getting anything in return. Then, the House will likely pass another CR and race out of DC in time to celebrate the holidays.

Sherman also notes that Republicans previously promised for months to avoid passing a short-term resolution and not put up another fake fight over budgetary issues. But what is another tall tale to the UniParty politicians who spin them for a living?

This should not come as a surprise to anyone following this episode closely. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exposed this scam earlier this month, making clear that that GOP leadership was only interested in political theater.

“The worst thing that Republicans in the House can do is create a fake fight that the base knows they’re lying about and frustrate our voters going in on November fifth,” Greene said. “That’s how you lose the House of Representatives,” Greene said.

Trump can once again drain the swamp within the executive branch if he wins the presidential election, but he cannot do anything about the swamp in Congress. Only fed-up voters across the aisle can solve this.

Remember, your tax dollars are funding this whole charade. Vote accordingly.