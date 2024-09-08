Bernie Sanders Says the Quiet Part Out Loud! — Says Kamala is NOT Abandoning Her Socialist Ideals, She Is ‘Trying to Be Pragmatic’ to Win the Election

Bernie Sanders has said the quiet part out loud on Kamala Harris’s flip-flopping on key issues, confirming what many Americans have known all along: Kamala is not abandoning her far-left, socialist ideals but is simply pretending to be moderate to win the election.

During an appearance on Meet the Press, Senator Sanders was asked by Kristen Welker about Harris’s flip-flopping on key issues like Medicare for All, fracking, border wall, and others.

Sanders openly declared that Harris is not abandoning her ideals, but rather masking them to appeal to a broader audience in the hopes of winning over moderate voters.

Kristen Welker: To describe Vice President Kamala Harris as a progressive, she has previously supported Medicare for All. Now, she does not. She previously supported a ban on fracking. Now, she does not. These, Senator, are ideas that you have campaigned on. Do you think she is abandoning her progressive ideals? Bernie Sanders: No, I don’t think she’s abandoning her ideals. I think she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election.

Sanders’ remarks highlight that Harris isn’t just flip-flopping on her beliefs to survive the campaign trail. Instead, she’s using “pragmatism” as an excuse to align with whatever ideology suits her ambition at the moment.

From supporting the Green New Deal to pushing for taxpayer-funded healthcare, Harris’s track record speaks for itself. Her convenient shift to moderation is nothing more than an attempt to fool the American people into thinking she’s on their side.

But as Bernie Sanders revealed, it’s all part of the plan—lull the public into complacency, then hit them with socialist policies once power is secured.

WATCH:

Trump’s campaign blasted Kamala last month, calling her a shape-shifting Kameleon: