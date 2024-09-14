Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice Exposes Cartel Trails, Water Stations Set Up By the Left to Assist Illegal Crossings (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala’s America.

Real America’s Voice reporter and host of “Law and Border” Ben Bergquam was at the Southern Border this past week to expose the trails the cartels use to smuggle in illegal aliens and drugs. To make matters worse, leftist organizations leave water stations to facilitate these illegal operations.

“These are the runners that don’t want to get caught. Guaranteed, they are gonna be coming over in just a few minutes. Trying to hide out under that tree,” Bergquam said of illegals preparing to cross into the US.

“More Humanitarian water crates right there. Just to show you, 100 yards from the end of the wall,” Bergquam said.

“These guys just waiting for the word to come over. Yup, way to go Kamala, way to go Biden, you did that,” Bergquam continued.

Bergquam shouted at the drug traffickers who were waiting to get into the country.

“Drug traffickers right there, coming into America. ‘Go Home!’ We have Democrat politicians that are paid off by the cartels in America,” Bergquam said.

New breaking footage from the border of Arizona! Right after I got back from the cartel trails to the end of the wall, I heard voices on the Mexico side and this is what I found! Part 1. Part 2 coming soon! Please share and expose Kamala’s lies. This is a direct result of her… pic.twitter.com/orwshZ20Ej — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) September 13, 2024

The Biden/Harris regime stopped expanding the border wall as soon as they came into power. Hundreds of millions of dollars of border material was sold off for pennies on the dollar.

Earlier this past week, Ben Bergquam posted a video of his visit to a “border wall graveyard” in New Mexico. He showed massive amounts of border wall material that was left unused and was abandoned in the desert. That was the leftover material that the Federal Government was not able to sell off.

“This is the stuff they couldn’t sell. Most of it they did at pennies on the dollar. There are massive yards like this all along our southern border. They got rid of most of it so you wouldn’t see it,” Bergquam said.

