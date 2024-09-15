AWFUL: Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth Attacks Trump in Statement on Assassination Attempt

Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois attacked President Trump in a statement posted to X Twitter Sunday afternoon on the assassination attempt on President Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In her statement, Duckworth said “I am relieved former President Trump is safe after reports of gunfire at his property. I, along with all patriotic Americans, condemn all acts of political violence no matter the political positions of those targeted. There not good people on both sides of political violence.”

An image of Duckworth’s post was captured by TGP. The image shows her statement embedded in a ‘quote-tweet’ by C=SPAN’s Craig Caplan.

Duckworth’s last line was a cheap shot at Trump referencing the “fine people hoax” debunked by Snopes used by Trump critics to smear him over comments he made in 2017 about the deadly Charlottesville protest by white supremacists.

Duckworth deleted the statement and reposted it without the ‘both sides’ comment, “I am relieved former President Trump is safe after reports of gunfire at his property. I, along with all patriotic Americans, condemn all acts of political violence no matter the political positions of those targeted.”

I am relieved former President Trump is safe after reports of gunfire at his property. I, along with all patriotic Americans, condemn all acts of political violence no matter the political positions of those targeted. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) September 15, 2024

After last Tuesday night’s debate between Trump and Kamala Harris, Duckworth posted, “Tonight showed us exactly who these two candidates are. @KamalaHarris has the experience and character to lead our country forward. Donald Trump has nothing but extreme, incoherent rhetoric and a backwards view of our nation. The choice is clear.”