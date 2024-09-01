Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl Points Out Kamala’s Socialist Policies, Dems Cry Racism and Beg Recruits to Avoid University

by
Bruce Pearl

Democrats love it when high-profile people weigh in on politics.  Except, of course, if they happen to push against the progressive, woke agenda.

When Taylor Swift weighs in, they swoon.  When NBA coach Steve Kerr whines, they cheer.

But when Auburn University men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl dared to point out that Kamala Harris is a radical socialist, liberals caught a case of the vapors and begged Black student-athletes to avoid the university and called criticizing Kamala’s policies “racist.”

On X, Pearl quoted Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who shared a screenshot from a 2019 NBC News article about Harris’ plans to privatize health insurance.

In Cotton’s tweet, he said, “Kamala Harris is so extreme she wants to kick you off the health insurance you get through your job. Like a true San Francisco radical, she wants everyone—even illegal aliens—on a government plan.”

Pearl thanked Cotton for pointing out Kamala’s socialist leanings.

“Thank you for pointing this out Senator Cotton, except my guess is that like many of her socialist, woke progressive beliefs she’s now changing them or hiding them to get elected! We won’t get fooled again!”

Not content to allow people to express themselves if they do not parrot Dem talking points, journalist Roland Martin begged Black student-athletes to avoid Auburn.

Martin said on X, “To all Black ballplayers and their parents considering @AuburnMBB, this is the trash @coachbrucepearl tweets. There are many other SEC schools to consider. Choose accordingly.”

One person even called on the SEC commissioner to directly address Peal and “call him ou,” suggesting that simply disagreeing with Kamala is now “racist.”

“Bruce Pearl who is the head coach of Alabama Tweet out a racist attack against Kamala Harris. I am calling on The SEC Commissioner and the Athlete Director for Alabama to call Bruce Pearl out.”

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 