Armed Venezuelan Gangs Steal Oil, Copper Wire, Assault Workers at Texas Oil Field

Armed Venezuelan gang memebers are stealing oil, copper wire, diesel fuel and catalyst elements from Texas oil fields in West Texas, according to a memo issued to employees.

According to the memo obtained by LibsofTikTok, a Texas-based oil company issued a memo to employees warning them about security concerns from violent migrant gangs.

Venezuelan gang members are using vehicles to run workers and witnesses off the road as they steal oil and diesel fuel.

Per the memo:

Industry peers and law enforcement in West Texas (WTX) are aware of a recent increase in organized criminal activity inclusive of violent crimes, gang activity and oil field thefts in and around WTX operational areas. Specifically, regional law enforcement and the FBI advised that gang members emanating from Cuba and Venezuela are organizing and working in concert to commit thefts within the Permian Basin. These individuals and groups are armed, violent in nature and will not hesitate to use force. Crimes associated with these groups include the theft of oil, diesel fuel, copper wire, and catalyst elements. Recent incidents have also included two assaults by water haulers who were attempting to steal oil from WTX oilfield sites. After the thieves were observed by witnesses who drove up to investigate, the thieves attempted to use their vehicles to run the witnesses off the road. In another incident, a thief, acting as a spotter and following a water hauler who had stolen oil, also attempted to run a witness off the road. There have been numerous reports of second vehicles acting as spotters for water haulers committing oil thefts. An industry peer provided the below snapshot of a video surveillance of an armed thief checking out an area before stealing diesel from the location.

Earlier this year it was reported that Venezuelan gangs were terrorizing oil workers across the Permian Basin in West Texas.

However, the Biden-Harris Regime is doing nothing is to stop them.

Energy security is national security. ⛽️ Proud to be joined by West Texas law enforcement in the fight against oil theft across the Permian Basin. Don’t mess with Texas! pic.twitter.com/XJ9APvbWji — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) May 10, 2024

Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members are also taking over apartment complexes in Dallas, Aurora, Colorado and New York and the FBI is doing absolutely nothing to stop them.