Arizona State University Scholars Condemn ‘White Ownership’ of Shakespeare

ASU scholars condemn so-called “White ownership” of Shakespeare.

Arizona State University faculty specifically criticized “white exceptionalism” in literary studies, according to The College Fix.

According to The College Fix, “Two faculty members condemned “white ownership” of Shakespeare and the state’s manipulation of black history during an “Appropriation Series” at Arizona State University last week.”

These faculty members also included an English professor named Ruben Espinosa who made the absurd argument that Shakespeare’s legacy has been “manipulated” to be viewed through the lens of White supremacy.

Of course, as to be expected this liberal professor added January 6th to the equation saying that for J6 “insurrectionists”, Shakespeare represents “White exceptionalism”.

“It kind of has this origin in anti-immigrant sentiments, right, all the way to January 6th, when we think about that white exceptionalism, and this notion of a kind of white ownership of Shakespeare,” Espinosa said.

“Shakespeare would not have come across as a black person or a non-white person in the entirety of his life,” he added.

“Shakespeare sits atop of that racial hierarchy. He is the epitome of what they consider white exceptionalism…and this is why he’s valuable,” the professor foolishly proclaimed.

This professor went on to proclaim that The Shakespeare Library was founded on anti-immigrant rhetoric.

“The first director of the library, Joseph Quincy Adams” saw the institution as “a preservation of the language of the American people at a time when immigrants are coming in like locusts to steal our culture, to steal our language.”

“This is the way he imagined immigration,” Espinosa said.

In other words, in the worldview of this ASU professor, not only was Shakespeare a racist figure, but so was the founder of his library.