Another Report Warns Pollsters Are Oversampling Democrats to Boost Kamala Harris’s Numbers

Just a few weeks ago, the Gateway Pundit highlighted a story from Just the News, suggesting that some pollsters are oversampling Democrat voters in an effort to make it seem like there is more support for Kamala Harris than actually exists.

Now we have seen a second report that seems to confirm this.

By including more Democrat voters in polls than Republican voters, these polls are not presenting a realistic view of the American electorate or the possible outcome of the election.

This report is from the Washington Times:

Harris’ surge in polls riding on oversampling of Democrats, pollsters warn GOP analysts say polling methodology gives Ms. Harris a phantom advantage because many polls sample far fewer Republicans than the number of GOP voters who participated in the 2020 presidential election according to exit polls. In other words, say critics, the polls oversample Democrats, perhaps purposely, to generate enthusiasm and to boost fundraising for Ms. Harris. Last week, the Harris campaign announced it had raised $540 million in July, more than four times the money raised by Mr. Trump in the same period… Ms. Harris opened up a five-point lead over Mr. Trump in a new Suffolk University/USA Today poll released on Thursday. The 48%-43% results in favor of Ms. Harris represent an 8-point turnaround from June, when Mr. Trump was 4 points ahead of Mr. Biden. Like several other major polls showing a Harris lead, the survey included more answers from those identifying as Democrats, who made up 37.10% of respondents, than Republicans, who comprised 33.8%, according to the data. Among those polled, 48% said they voted for Mr. Biden in 2020, while 41.6% said they picked Mr. Trump. Democrats outnumbered GOP respondents in another poll, released August 27 by Yahoo News and YouGov, which found Ms. Harris ahead of Mr. Trump, 47% to 46%.

Conservative pundit and Trump supporter Tammy Bruce talks about this in the video below. Watch:

Tammy has thoughts and a link on how the polls are over sampling Democrats to gaslight you about her support. https://t.co/MdHZjPpY2n pic.twitter.com/MAizxY3VB1 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 3, 2024

Keep all of this in mind as you consume polling news in the weeks ahead.