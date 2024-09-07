Analysis: Joe Biden Has Taken the Equivalent of Almost 50 Years Worth of Vacation in Three Years

If you think Joe Biden has spent a lot of his presidency taking time off, you’re right, but it’s worse than you probably even realize. It turns out Joe Biden has taken the equivalent of almost 50 years of vacations in his 3.5 years as president.

Remember how Democrats and the media would lose their minds whenever Donald Trump played golf? Where are they now?

This is just another reminder that Joe Biden was too old to become president years ago. The man is living like a retired person while holding the most important office in the country.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Biden takes 48 years’ worth of vacation in three years Americans continue to deprive themselves of vacations, taking an average of 11 days a year, even fewer than the famous workaholics in Japan. Expedia’s Annual Vacation Deprivation Report showed that Americans, on average, get 12 paid days off a year but don’t even take all that. In Japan, workers take 12 days off annually. The travel firm said that many Americans claim that they are too busy for a break. Compared to overseas vacation rates, the U.S. situation looks even worse. “Americans are nearly twice as likely to go a year or more between vacations (32% vs. 18% globally),” said the report… Biden has spent 532 days on vacation in less than four years, according to RNC Research. Using Expedia’s average of time off Americans take, Biden’s tally is the equivalent of over 48 years of vacations — 48.3 years, to be exact.

This is why so many people don’t take Biden seriously. He doesn’t even seem to be in charge.

Biden spent today — his 16th straight day on vacation — lounging on the beach. He has spent a total of 532 days (40.3% of his presidency) on vacation. Who's running the country? pic.twitter.com/YIStPQR3Vl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2024

Biden will have plenty of time to lounge on the beach in the very near future and the country will be better off for it.