Airbnb Host Kicks Pro-Trump Ballot Chasers to The Curb After Discovering Intention to Get Out The Vote for Republican Candidates

An Airbnb host was seemingly so triggered by Republican volunteers getting out the vote in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, earlier this week that they removed ballot chasers with Citizens Alliance’s PA CHASE program from their rental property.

According to PA CHASE’s webpage, “The Pennsylvania Chase was launched by door-knocking guru Cliff Maloney.

The project is a dedicated initiative aimed at matching the Democrat’s tactics for mail-in ballot success and securing a significant victory for liberty-loving Republicans in the 2024 election.”

The group aims to knock on 500,000 doors across Pennsylvania during early voting.

On Monday, the ballot chasers were reportedly given an hour’s notice to leave the Airbnb after the host discovered what they were in town for.

Upon learning that the tenants were working to elect Donald Trump and Republicans in the state, the host immediately reported the group to Airbnb and canceled their $5,000 reservation.

Though Airbnb is reportedly investigating the incident, the organization has not been refunded the $5,000 used to pay for their reservation. The organization is currently consulting attorneys and weighing legal action.

