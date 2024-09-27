Airbnb Host Kicks Pro-Trump Ballot Chasers to The Curb After Discovering Intention to Get Out The Vote for Republican Candidates

An Airbnb host was seemingly so triggered by Republican volunteers getting out the vote in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, earlier this week that they removed ballot chasers with Citizens Alliance’s PA CHASE program from their rental property.
According to PA CHASE’s webpage, “The Pennsylvania Chase was launched by door-knocking guru Cliff Maloney.
The project is a dedicated initiative aimed at matching the Democrat’s tactics for mail-in ballot success and securing a significant victory for liberty-loving Republicans in the 2024 election.”
The group aims to knock on 500,000 doors across Pennsylvania during early voting.
On Monday, the ballot chasers were reportedly given an hour’s notice to leave the Airbnb after the host discovered what they were in town for.
Upon learning that the tenants were working to elect Donald Trump and Republicans in the state, the host immediately reported the group to Airbnb and canceled their $5,000 reservation.
Though Airbnb is reportedly investigating the incident, the organization has not been refunded the $5,000 used to pay for their reservation. The organization is currently consulting attorneys and weighing legal action.
Per Breitbart:
“This is how you know the PA CHASE is over the target — being discriminated against in Philadelphia is nothing new for conservatives,” Cliff Maloney, PA CHASE founder, told Breitbart News. “Democrats are furious that we are finally fighting fire with fire and beating them at their own game.”
“Let me be clear: we will not back down… we will not stop… and we will not let off the gas until we crush the commies and claim victory on November 5,” he added.
Citizens Alliance, a grassroots organization, launched an initiative in 2023 dubbed “Pennsylvania Chase” to increase Republicans’ 2024 mail-in voting results in Pennsylvania. The initiative is in response to failed efforts by establishment Republicans to match the Pennsylvania Democrats’ mail-in ballot tactics that regularly produce election victories.
“Our PA CHASE team in Philly has been targeting Bucks County which scares the living daylights out of the Democrats,” said PA Chase Chief Strategist Justin Greiss, who was on the ground in Pennsylvania during the incident. “This blatant political discrimination will not hinder our team, especially when the enemy is advocating for cutting off the private parts of America’s children. Trump must win to save the Republic.”
The incident comes as Vice President Kamala Harris is short about 360,000 Democrat mail-in ballot requests in Pennsylvania compared to where President Joe Biden was during this time in 2020, according to Secretary of State data released Monday.