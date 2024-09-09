After Long Break, Congress Cries Wolf… Do Your Job Pass a Budget NOT a Band Aid! (VIDEO)

Once again we have a looming government shut down. This, after Congress takes a 6 week vacation. The United States Congress has not passed a traditional budget since 1997. Now we will be told that the world will end if the latest “Band Aid” continuing resolution isn’t pushed through. Congress must do it’s job.

Plus, don’t believe Republicans when they tell you “Save Act” needs to be passed. It does, but they have no intentions of doing it. The Save Act is being used as a diversion to put blame on Democrats for the Republicans inability to lead by traditional rules of order.

And as debate night looms, Kamala Harris needs to be asked a series of questions the moderators of Tuesday night’s debate will avoid. We go through those questions and explain why they are important.

Also, City of Dreams may be one of the most important movies of the year. It highlights modern day slavery enabled by The Harris-Biden open border policies. Now, it is being removed from theaters. The censorship is very real!