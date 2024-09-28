Abortion Business Sues Pregnancy Health Center – for Stealing Its Customers

This article originally appeared on WND.com

‘This is an attempt to interfere with the work of Abundant Hope Pregnancy Resource Center as it offers life-giving help to vulnerable women.’

America’s abortion industry almost always describes itself as a health service, or health care, and claims abortions are a “medical procedure.”

It’s actually a billion dollar industry, and that now has been confirmed, according to a report from LifeNews, in a lawsuit by an abortion business that sued a pregnancy help center, which is located next door, essentially for stealing customers.

The report, originally from Operation Rescue, said the lawsuit is from Four Women, a Massachusetts abortion supplier against Abundant Hope Pregnancy Center, also known as Attleboro Women’s Health Center.

“The abortion business is accusing Abundant Hope of unlawful practices aimed at interfering with women seeking abortions,” according to the report.

The lawsuit by FW claims the “center engages in deceptive advertising and uses technologically advanced methods to reach abortion-vulnerable women, preventing moms from obtaining abortions.”

The report explains the abortion business is complaining that the pregnancy center promotes “appointments in connection with abortion care,” but actually, “It only takes a few seconds of perusing the pregnancy resource center’s professional website to see offerings of material resources and emotional and spiritual support.”

Specifically, “there are offerings for counseling and Bible-based abortion recovery as well as free pregnancy testing and ultrasound imaging.”

The report confirmed, “No indication is given on the website that a woman can schedule an abortion.”

The legal filing alleges that the pregnancy center intercepted communications between women and the abortion business and then called them.

However, the action notes that the abortion business turned in no complaints to police.

“There is no way to know whether these alleged electronic communications with patients are true and accurate,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman, “or whether patients simply got confused about the contacts they had made as they searched online. Of course, those are not the only two possibilities.”

Newman noted, “This legal action is proof that women are changing their minds when receiving hopeful, truthful alternatives. This is an attempt to interfere with the work of Abundant Hope Pregnancy Resource Center as it offers life-giving help to abortion vulnerable women and to women traumatized from past abortions.”

Abortion for all, of course, has been one of two key agenda points for the Biden-Harris administration, and Kamala Harris has promised that it will become even more important if she is elected, as she wants to destroy the Senate filibuster process in order to impose her abortion regime on the entire nation.

