ABC Blackout May Prevent Over 11 Million People from Watching Trump and Kamala’s First Presidential Debate

The ongoing dispute between DirecTV and the Walt Disney Company may prevent over 11 million households from watching the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

DirecTV and Disney are disputing the companies’ carriage agreement terms, which expired on September 1.

As a result of the dispute, DirecTv subscribers cannot access networks such as ESPN, FX, and ABC, which are hosting the presidential debate on September 10.

DirecTV currently has over 11.3 million subscribers in the United States, which means millions will not be able to watch the debate if DirectTV and Disney cannot make a deal or ABC decides not to stream the debate on their official website.

DirecTV CEO Ray Carpenter doesn’t seem in a rush to make a deal, and said in regards to recent negotiations with Disney, “We’re not playing a short-term game.”

Millions of people may not be able to see the debate next week. I have DirecTV, and I can’t see anything on ABC right now. Debating on a Disney network was always a terrible idea.https://t.co/0GhWTLcnTk — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) September 4, 2024

Forbes estimates that Trump and Harris’s first presidential debate will set record numbers despite the potential blackout on DirecTV.

The most-watched presidential debate in American history was between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on September 26, 2016, which garnered 84 million viewers.