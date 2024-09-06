6 Dirty RINOs Sign Pledge with Democrats to Certify the Results of the 2024 Election – Without Knowing the Details

In yet another clear sign that the swamp is alive and well in Washington, more than 30 House members—including a disgraceful six Republicans—have joined hands with Democrats to sign a so-called “bipartisan” pledge that seeks to undermine the true voice of the American people before the 2024 election even takes place.

The pledge, deceptively named the “Unity Commitment,” pretends to “safeguard” the election, but in reality, it’s nothing more than an effort to rubber-stamp the will of establishment elites and globalist politicians.

Leading this charge are Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), who are rallying members of Congress to commit to upholding whatever result comes from the 2024 election—even as concerns about voter integrity and election security remain at an all-time high.

Among the RINOs are Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), Nick LaLota (R-NY), and Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), all running for reelection in districts that voted for Biden in 2020, according to Washington Examiner.

Let’s not forget, none of these so-called Republicans stood with the 139 GOP House members who, in 2020, courageously voted against certifying the results of a fraudulent election riddled with irregularities.

Instead, they’ve joined a chorus of Democrats who have weaponized our elections, accusing anyone who raises legitimate questions about voter fraud of “undermining democracy.”

And here’s the kicker: this pledge includes a commitment to attend the inauguration of the so-called “legitimate” President in 2025, no matter what! They want to lock in the results before the votes are even counted and bully anyone who dares to question the process.

These RINOs are too afraid to stand up for their voters and instead want to make peace with the Democrats and their far-left base.

Trump has been right all along—there are serious concerns about the integrity of our elections, especially as Democrats continue their reckless policies of opening the borders and “importing” voters, as the former president has boldly pointed out. Yet, this group of establishment sellouts would have you believe there’s no problem here, even as millions pour across our border, potentially diluting the voice of true Americans at the ballot box.

The so-called “Unity Commitment” even goes as far as to prepare for legal challenges in multiple states, as if they’re already expecting contested results. But don’t be fooled—this is no effort to ensure fairness.

The letter reads:

Once the 2024 presidential election is over – and all legal means to challenge election results in the courts have been exhausted – I will safeguard the fairness and integrity of America’s democratic process by: 1. Acknowledging the election winner certified at the joint meeting of Congress in January 2025 as the legitimate President of the United States. 2. Attending the President’s inauguration ceremony in person. 3. Serving as a voice for calm and reconciliation and speaking out against those who endorse or engage in violence that harms people, property, or public spaces. After this election, America will have the rule of the mob unless the commonsense majority stands up. It’s never been more critical for our leaders to embrace the enduring idea that America is and must always be one nation.

When Democrat politicians talk about “respecting election results,” what they really mean is silencing dissent and forcing everyone to accept whatever result is handed to them.

They want Americans to ignore their own eyes, their own experiences, and the mounting evidence of electoral corruption, all in the name of some fake unity.