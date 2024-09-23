“47 in 45”-TikTok Influencer Shares Powerful Video Explaining Her Support for Donald Trump (Video)

A TikTok influencer who goes by the name NotMelissaVitelli has amassed an impressive following on social media for her well-reasoned and common-sense political videos.

In a recent video that has already surpassed 600,000 views, Vitelli simply and eloquently shares why she will be voting for Donald Trump in 45 days “to turn 45 into 47.”

In 45 days, I will vote for a man that doesn’t care that I’m a gay White woman.

In 45 days, I will vote for a man who wants other countries to stop abusing us.

In 45 days, I will vote for border security.

In 45 days, I will vote for women’s rights, which is more than just abortion.

In 45 days, I will vote for cops over criminals.

In 45 days, I will vote for the safety of our cities, the safety of the children, and the safety of women everywhere.

In 45 days, I will vote for the right to free speech.

In 45 days, I will vote for the right to bear arms.

In 45 days, I will vote for common sense over identity politics.

In 45 days, I will vote for the man who gave up his luxurious life to save this country.

In 45 days, I will be voting with we the people, not we the celebrities.

In 45 days, I will be voting to turn 45 into 47.

There’s not much time left.

Get at least one person signed up to vote.