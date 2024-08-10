You Can’t Make This Up: Left-Wing Influencer Embarrassingly Deletes Tweet After Mistaking Kamala Harris’ Pitiful Crowd Size for Trump’s Rally

Left-wing influencer William LeGate found himself the butt of online jokes after he mistakenly roasted Kamala Harris’ crowd size, thinking it was from a Trump rally.

In a now-deleted post, LeGate lashed out at former President Donald Trump, claiming that Trump had “ordered” his team to cover up thousands of empty seats with black cloth to avoid the appearance of a sparse crowd.

His post read:

“Trump has ‘ordered’ his team to literally cover up entire levels of venues he’s unable to fill with black cloths – to make it appear as if there aren’t thousands of empty seats.”

The problem? The rally was not Trump’s but rather Kamala Harris’ event, which was met with a dismal turnout.

As the tweet began to gain traction, social media users quickly pointed out the blunder, leading LeGate to delete his post amid the embarrassment.

Gotta love those Harris signs at a “Trump Rally”.

pic.twitter.com/3udSrZz2cC — Quick Draw Shirts (@quickdrawshirts) August 10, 2024

Harris couldn't fill up a 20K arena They blocked off portions of it with black curtains & Ozempic George thinks she could fill Michigan State stadium. Leftwing puppet @williamlegate was SO dumb he posted the evidence & then deleted it bc he thought it was Trump's rally

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’ campaign seems to be adding to the pile of embarrassments. The official Kamala HQ X account was caught sharing a video clip from Trump’s rally in Montana, taken two hours earlier in the day, and passing it off as live footage.

The timestamp on the video clearly shows it was taken at 7:36 pm Eastern time, while actual live footage from 9:35 pm shows a fully packed arena, contradicting the campaign’s narrative.