You Can’t Make This Up: Left-Wing Influencer Embarrassingly Deletes Tweet After Mistaking Kamala Harris’ Pitiful Crowd Size for Trump’s Rally

by
Wiliam LeGate with David Hogg (Credit: Instagram)

Left-wing influencer William LeGate found himself the butt of online jokes after he mistakenly roasted Kamala Harris’ crowd size, thinking it was from a Trump rally.

In a now-deleted post, LeGate lashed out at former President Donald Trump, claiming that Trump had “ordered” his team to cover up thousands of empty seats with black cloth to avoid the appearance of a sparse crowd.

His post read:

“Trump has ‘ordered’ his team to literally cover up entire levels of venues he’s unable to fill with black cloths – to make it appear as if there aren’t thousands of empty seats.”

The problem? The rally was not Trump’s but rather Kamala Harris’ event, which was met with a dismal turnout.

As the tweet began to gain traction, social media users quickly pointed out the blunder, leading LeGate to delete his post amid the embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’ campaign seems to be adding to the pile of embarrassments. The official Kamala HQ X account was caught sharing a video clip from Trump’s rally in Montana, taken two hours earlier in the day, and passing it off as live footage.

The timestamp on the video clearly shows it was taken at 7:36 pm Eastern time, while actual live footage from 9:35 pm shows a fully packed arena, contradicting the campaign’s narrative.

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 