“You Can Say It!” – Doug Emhoff Tries to Start “USA” Chant – But Democrat Voters Aren’t Interested (VIDEO)

This was awkward.

Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, who is best known for denouncing ‘toxic masculinity,’ was out in West Michigan on Thursday campaigning for his wife.

Emhoff delivered remarks to a small crowd at the Broadleaf Brewery in Kentwood, Michigan.

“Her plan is to create an opportunity economy, right, where everyone has an opportunity to succeed,” Doug Emhoff said of Kamala Harris.

“We want to have a great economy that focuses on all of us. We want to have clean air to breathe. We want less weapons of war on our streets that are killing young people in our schools,” he said echoing the same old Democrat talking points.

Kamala Harris is currently in office so why doesn’t she do this now?

At one point Doug Emhoff tried to start a “USA” chant but the Democrat voters were not interested.

Joe and Kamala’s Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo (standing to the left of Emhoff) couldn’t bring herself to enthusiastically chant either.

Democrats hate America.

WATCH:

Doug Emhoff tries to start a "USA" chant: "You can say it!" pic.twitter.com/H2gJeu7s9N — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 29, 2024

Doug Emhoff absurdly claimed Kamala Harris is pro-business and pro-Capitalism.

This is after Harris proposed Communist-style price controls.

WATCH: