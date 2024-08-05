Yes Trump Can Win… But Here is Why We Need to be Concerned Not Nervous… (VIDEO)

It’s the number one question I get, “Should we be nervous about the up coming election?”
The answer is no, but concerned is what we must be. There is a difference. One portrays fear, the other portrays reality.
In this Episode of Stinchfield, I will explain, why I am concerned about Kamala Harris beating President Trump, but I will also lay out for you the game plan Team Trump needs to institute to win. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is our guest. He too, has tips for Trump.
