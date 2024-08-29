X Social Media Platform Expected To Be Blocked Any Moment in Brazil – Starlink Accounts in the Country Seized – Musk Lashes Out: ‘The Tyrant, Alexandre, Is Dictator of Brazil. Lula Is His Lapdog’

After months of clashing between Brazilian Judiciary and the X social media platform, it is finally about to happened: X will reportedly blocked in Brazil at any moment.

X platform was dodging what it (along with most commentators) sees as clearly unconstitutional and illegal requests – not to mention secret – requests by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to censor or otherwise disclose private information regarding users that are political enemies of the judge.

Musk resisted the requests, openly defying the man who has become the real power in the shadows in Brazil – never mind socialist President Lula da Silva.

Just last week, X decided to close its operation in Brazil after the Supreme Court threatened to jail its legal representative in the country.

Now, although X is the most downloaded app in the country, it’s about to be blocked – to the chagrin of millions of users.

The Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) of Brazil is currently forwarding the order to block the social network to all operators in the country; instability on the social network is expected as information is processed before the total blockade.

Earlier, Elon Musk responded on to the news that Starlink accounts in Brazil were blocked by Minister Alexandre de Moraes (STF): “The tyrant, Alexandre de Moraes, is dictator of Brazil. Lula is his lapdog.”

The tyrant, @Alexandre, is dictator of Brazil. Lula is his lapdog. https://t.co/svONz3iv5S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2024

ProtonVPN posted on X that it is wants to help the population of Brazil against censorship:

“Amidst reports of X censorship in #Brazil, we’re continuing to work to provide access to a free and open internet. #ProtonVPN and its browser extension are available for free on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.”

Musk also remembered happier times when former president Jair Bolsonaro awarded him with Brazil’s commendation of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit.

How quickly times change https://t.co/nVNU5syMyu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2024

