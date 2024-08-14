Woke Star of Disney ‘Snow White’ Remake Declares ‘Free Palestine’ While Promoting Movie Trailer

Rachel Zegler, the woke actress at the center of the Disney remake of Snow White recently said ‘free Palestine’ while promoting the trailer for the film on social media.

Zegler seems determined to ruin this movie, which has already been at the center of multiple controversies. This just adds fuel to the fire.

It’s difficult to recall an actress who has seemed more committed to ruining her own career through virtue signaling.

Breitbart News calls this a PR nightmare for the studio:

and always remember, free palestine. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2024

She's determined to sink this movie. https://t.co/pCr73GXRpD — Holden (@Holden114) August 13, 2024

At this point, it really does look like she wants the movie (and her career) to fail. How else could her behavior be explained?