Woke and Politicized US Army Condemns Trump for Taking Photos with Gold Star Families in Arlington Cemetery – But Said NOTHING When Joe Biden Did It

President Trump on Monday honored the 13 US service members who lost their lives three years ago outside Kabul Airport in Afghanistan at the hands of a suicide bomber.

President Trump attended the service and was joined by several families and service members who lost loved ones that day during Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and surrender to the Taliban.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did not bother to attend the ceremony. Joe was and is still on vacation. Kamala and Tampon Tim were out campaigning somewhere.

It was the three-year anniversary of the Kabul Airport bombing attack that killed 13 US servicemen and women and dozens of Afghans.

NEVER FORGET — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chief Chairman Mark Milley, and CentCom Commander General Kenneth McKenzie all knew about the Kabul Airport terrorist bomber at the Abbey Gate hours in advance.

The top US military leaders knew that the Abbey Gate Soldiers were at the greatest risk.

Commanders calling in from Kabul relayed that the Abbey Gate, where American citizens had been told to gather to gain entrance to the airport, was “highest risk” and detailed their plans to protect it.

Following the ceremony, President Trump spent time with the families and took photos in Arlington Cemetery, where heroes are laid to rest.

The families of the victims invited President Trump to join them in Arlington Cemetery that day for the ceremony. Joe Biden was NOT invited by the Gold Star families to attend the event.

The far-left legacy media spent the rest of this week — not honoring the fallen heroes (they really don’t care) but instead attacking President Trump for taking photos in Arlington Cemetery.

On Thursday, the US Army condemned President Trump for taking a photo — NOT Joe Biden for his role in the murder of the 13 American heroes.

The Army blamed President Trump’s camp for breaking the rules by taking a photo in Arlington Cemetery.

Via CNN hack Haley Britzkey:

Arlington National Cemetery routinely hosts public wreath laying ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for individuals and groups who submit requests in advance. ANC conducts nearly 3,000 such public ceremonies a year without incident. Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside. Consistent with the decorum expected at ANC, this employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption. The incident was reported to the JBM-HH police department, but the employee subsequently decided not to press charges. Therefore, the Army considers this matter closed. This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked. ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation’s fallen deserve.

Trump was invited to Arlington by the Gold Star families.

NEW: NPR is DEFAMING President Trump, saying he was wasn’t allowed to take photographs at Arlington National Cemetery This is simply a LIE. President Trump was invited to a private ceremony by the families of fallen soldiers from the disastrous Biden Harris withdrawal from… pic.twitter.com/L7fNpBQszX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 28, 2024

The US Army had no problem with Joe Biden taking photos in Arlington in the past.

By the way, how many generals were fired from the US Army after their historic humiliation in Afghanistan in 2021?

We’re waiting.