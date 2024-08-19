Will the Radical NY Judge Put Trump Behind Bars? Rep. Lauren Boebert Issues a Warning! (VIDEO)

“There is no rest for the wicked. This is a battle between good and evil,” says Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado. The reality is when it comes to President Trump’s sentencing in September there is NO way to predict what will happen except for one outcome. It will NOT be good. Lauren Boebert is our guest.

 

Also, Facebook is at it again. It is censoring the movie “Reagan.” There is a reason why the big social media companies don’t want you to see this movie, because it shows how a President can “Make America Great Again.” My prediction is this will not be the first attack on this important movie.

