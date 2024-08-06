Wikipedia Declares Israel Guilty of Genocide as Leftist Editors Agree to Drop ‘Allegations’ Label

Wikipedia has effectively declared Israel as guilty of genocide.

According to All Israel News, the site’s leftist editors have decided to drop the term “allegations” and simply declare the country’s military operations as a “Gaza genocide.”

The outlet reports:

While Israel’s war in Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organization has been widely panned as “genocide” on social media, Wikipedia has now also delivered its own verdict. The Wikipedia entry, initially presented as “Allegations of genocide in the 2023 Israeli attack on Gaza” was renamed simply “Gaza genocide” after a vote by free crowdsourced online encyclopedia, created and edited by international volunteers and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation. There has been no legally binding decision on the matter by any authoritative judiciary, however, the editors at Wikipedia have come to the conclusion that the charge of genocide is valid enough to remove any equivocation from the title of the page. After much discussion, it was decided that there was enough supporting evidence from experts based in the Middle East to attribute the label genocide. The decision, like other accusations from bodies such as Amnesty International, holds no legal water but will have a significant effect in shaping public opinion.

While Wikipedia wields enormous influence as a source of information for people around the world, the website is notorious for its aggressive left-wing bias.

This bias is enabled by the community of leftist contributors who control the site’s editorial direction and use it as a weapon to attack their political enemies.

Among the site’s many targets is The Gateway Pundit, which despite being one of America’s most popular conservative websites with tens of millions of monthly readers, is described as a “far-right fake news website” known for “publishing falsehoods, hoaxes, and conspiracy theories.”

If you are still using Wikipedia, it is probably time to start getting your information elsewhere.