“Who Is Negotiating the Middle East? – Sleepy Joe is Sleeping – Comrade Kamala Is Doing a Campaign Bus Tour with Tampon Tim” – EPIC! Trump Tweets Out Question of the Day on X

Inquiring minds need to know…

President Trump hasn’t skipped a beat since he quit X and started his multi-billion dollar enterprise TRUTH Social.

The former US President has been tweeting some now that he has a very respectful working relationship with Elon Musk, the owner of the free speech social media platform.

On Sunday, as bombs were dropping on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, Donald Trump asked his X audience, “Who is negotiating in the Middle East?”

President Trump: Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East? Bombs are dropping all over the place! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a Beach in California, viciously Exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is doing a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim, her really bad V.P. Pick. Let’s not have World War lll, because that’s where we’re heading!

Another epic tweet by Trump!

What makes it so good is he’s right?

The US has never had a worse foreign policy. The world is on fire since Joe and Kamala took office.

And things are only getting worse.

Joe Biden is so bad at foreign policy it must be purposeful. Any decision he has made has hurt global piece and threatened civilization.