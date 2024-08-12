What Is a Woman – An Interview with Gateway Pundit’s Cara Castronuova

Guest post from JoeHoft.com – republished with permission.

What Is A Woman (Boxer)? Cara Castronuova

BOXING FOR GOD

This week, I’m so excited to have interviewed firebrand Cara Castronuova, a fellow Italian, and Filipino. Cara is a celebrity fitness trainer, a two-time Golden Gloves Champion, activist, reporter, and media personality. She was head trainer on NBC’s “The Biggest Loser,” the spokesperson for Puma, Modell’s Sporting Goods, The Sports Authority, Kind Bars, and Purium Health. She was the first female spokesperson on Everlast’s roster of champions.

Watch the complete Video Interview Here https://youtu.be/wixEdAMfHBo

Castronuova was on NBC, Entertainment Tonight, E!, various “Morning Shows”, Newsday, The NY Daily News, The NY Post, Women’s Health Magazine, TMZ, The National Enquirer, TV Guide, USA TODAY, and others. She is presently a reporter for both Newsmax and for The Gateway Pundit.

Not only is she very intelligent, but also a Christian, and host of the January 6th movie, “The Truth about January 6th Documentary” (https://www.j6truth.org) which is amazing. There is so much that she is doing. We just need more people like her in America, and I’m just so happy I can welcome Cara Castronouva to the UnderDog Report.

ARE MEN NOW FEMALE BOXERS IN THE OLYMPICS

Cara, as a boxer, has been following the controversy in women’s Olympic Boxing. It got to the point where she could not stomach watching. She was referring to men competing as women. She was a referee and a judge for the sanctioning body that oversees Olympic boxing here in the US. She knows the rules, and how important Boxer safety is. The most important thing as an official, is to keep boxers safe. This is why her mind is boggled as to what is going on in the Olympics.

She points out that both Olympic Women’s Boxing finalists have the XY chromosomes, which means they are biological males. Yet, they’re still allowed to fight as women, because it said “female” on their passport. People haven’t been speaking out on behalf of women because they’re afraid of getting cancelled in regards to the two questionable individuals in the Olympics.

Cara, as a boxer, used to train with men and says a female fighting a male is like night and day. Men who spar with women are taught to only hit with 50%, or even less of their power since they could literally kill a woman. When a man hits a woman with full power, he is looked at as a jerk in the gym, it’s very much frowned upon.

There were a few times she was hit full power by male boxer and it is something she will never forget. This happened when she would unintentionally ‘walk’ into a punch, which taught her a lesson very quickly. But there was this one time she was sparring with an inexperienced man and it turned dangerous. She was punched hard and literally saw black, which is worse than seeing stars. Seeing stars means you’re okay, but seeing black means you’re not okay. Her hand hit the ground and she jumped back up. She doesn’t remember what happened, and it was only one shot. She said he wasn’t even that good of a boxer.

Cara has done research on what happens to men during puberty. They have testosterone that literally changes the brain’s wiring. As a result, men are quicker, their bones are thicker, with a thicker skull, so there is much less damage when a man is hit in the head compared to women. Men’s fists, wrists, and hearts are bigger, besides, the obvious fact, they are stronger.

Uniform testing throughout the Olympics for all sports is needed today, so it cannot be said it’s discriminatory. Today, male boxers are not saying they are Trans anymore. They just say “I was born a female.” They actually stopped doing gender testing at the Olympics. In Paris this year, if your passport says you’re considered female, you could compete. In New York, you can get a passport or your driver’s license changed to whatever sex you want and then compete as a female.

And since they were successful at accomplishing this in Olympic Boxing, we are going to see more and more men invading all of women’s sports. In fact, they are already doing it in many sports. It’s more dangerous, obviously, in boxing because you’re not hitting balls, you’re hitting heads, and women could die. Women need to come together and say, “We’re not doing this anymore. We’re feminists, and believe in women’s rights and the women’s movement.”

This is ruining female sports and discouraging women who work very hard as athletes. In the near future, there’s not going to be any women’s sports, and Cara does not understand why so many females support this.

Cara knows that Christians honor women for what they are. She supports women in all sports. Women in sports are fantastic. They’re doing better and better in running and wrestling and in every area. We encourage women to continue to participate in sports.

CARA’S NEWMAX BRONX SEGMENT ON KAMALA HARRIS

In the video there is a short three-minute interview of Cara on the streets of The Bronx NY, interviewing black and Hispanic people on their thoughts on Kamala Harris, tapped to be the Democratic nominee for President. Watch the video to see this segment.

CARA CARTRONUOVA’S CHRISTIAN STANCE

Cara had to endure many challenges as a female Christian in the Sports, Entertainment, and News industries. Christianity has become more important to her the older she gets. When I was a teenager, was when I really became a Christian. My mom sent me to Camp Good News, a Bible camp in Cape Cod. Thank God, it was the greatest place on earth! She met many of Christians and counselors who really cared, and she became a believer. Later on, during boxing. I really drew on my Christianity to give me strength.

A FRIENDLY UNANNOUNCED VISIT BY THE FBI

Some of the hardest things she ever endured in her life occurred while being a reporter. The ‘right-side’ media, with the exception of The Gateway Pundit, was against even talking about January 6. It was a taboo subject, as were the vaccine mandates. She stood up for the January Sixers, and said “Vaccines are dangerous.” As a result, she and others were getting cancelled. It took a lot of mental strength, because she was terrified of being arrested by the FBI, and persecuted like many other journalists. The FBI did visit her house a few times, which was scary.

She thought “Is this worth it? Maybe I should just stop reporting and exposing the three letter agencies. About two years ago, she was terrified. She really had to pray, and to trust that God was going to take care of and protect her. Even though it was something she feared, she knew she would be okay, because she had God on her side. She could not have endured it without God’s help.

The lockdowns brought her closer to God in 2020, She was praying a lot and fearful she would lose friends and family, which she did. But hardships brought her closer to God and still do. She is closer to God by being a reporter, because it’s not easy work at all, especially when you’re working for news organizations not going with the mainstream media narrative. It exposes you for cancellation, hatred and people saying negative things about you. But you just have to let roll off your back.

May God bless Cara Castronuova. Please visit her website CaraCastronuova.com.

