To ABSOLUTELY NO-ONE’S Surprise, once the famed Germanic investigation services were allowed to do their job minimally unimpeded, they have started handing out arrest warrants for the sabotage of the 2 year-old sabotage explosions of the Nord Stream pipeline – all to Ukrainians.

Most people here in TGP remember how the Mockingbird media made their best efforts to try to convince the world that Russians had blew up their own pipeline, erasing much needed income and depriving Germans of the inexpensive gas, sending its economy on a downward spiral.

Many other theories came to the surface including Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh’s ‘insider sources’ guaranteeing CIA divers did the deed.

But as the German investigations draws to a close, the investigation maxim 'Cui Bono' (Who benefits?) is vindicated - all the present suspects are Ukrainians including a Volodymyr Z. who was living in Poland.

"Poland has confirmed that it had received a European arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man from German authorities related to the attack on Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Police believe the man, last known to have lived in Poland, was one of the divers who allegedly planted explosive devices on pipelines running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea in September 2022, according to German media."

The man was reportedly not arrested in Poland, but fled to Ukraine in early July.

Another Ukrainian man and a woman diving instructors have also been identified in the investigation.

US officials have since indicated that no evidence shows that Kiev officials or president Volodymyr Zelenskyknew about the attack.

No? Take it up with the Germans, then.

Meanwhile, LIberal Polish PM, Donald Tusk, a pro Kiev fanatic who never saw an Ukrainian crime he didn't love, has an 'interesting take' on it all: the victims of one of the greatest economic terror attacks in history should “apologize and keep quiet.”

Yes, you read it right.

That 'lovely' comment came as one of his deputies denied claims that Warsaw was partly responsible for its damage.

Associated Press reported:

“To all the initiators and patrons of Nord Stream 1 and 2. The only thing you should do today about it is apologize and keep quiet,” Tusk wrote on the social media portal X Saturday.

[…] Tusk appeared to be reacting specifically to a claim by a former head of Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, BND, August Hanning, who told the German daily Die Welt that the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines must have had Poland’s support. Hanning said Germany should consider seeking compensation from Poland and Ukraine.

[…] The Wall Street Journal said in its report published Thursday that it spoke to four senior Ukrainian defense and security officials who either participated in or had direct knowledge of the plot. All of them said the pipelines were a legitimate target in Ukraine’s war of defense against Russia. Ukrainian authorities are denying the claims."

