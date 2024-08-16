‘We’ve Seen This Tried in Venezuela, Argentina, the Soviet Union’ – CNN Turns on Kamala Harris, DESTROYS Her Dangerous Price Control Scheme (VIDEO)

by

CNN destroyed Kamala Harris’s Soviet-style price controls proposal and said it would lead to higher prices and shortages.

Kamala Harris traveled to North Carolina on Friday to announce a Communist-style price control scheme to combat the inflation crisis she created.

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act.’ The IRA made inflation unbearable for Americans.

Food prices are skyrocketing because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Biden recently turned his ire toward grocers and said he is going to send state attorneys general after them for price gouging.

Grocers are not price gouging. The annual profits for grocers right now are 1.2% compared to the all-industry average of 8.5%!

Harris proposed dangerous price controls during a campaign speech to a paltry crowd at Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“My plan will include new penalties for opportunistic companies that exploit crises and break the rules, and we will support smaller food businesses that are trying to play by the rule and get ahead,” Kamala Harris said. “We will help the food industry become more competitive.”

WATCH:

Kamala Harris is so dangerous that CNN is even reporting that her price controls will lead to food shortages and uncertainty.

“We‘ve seen this kind of thing tried in lots of other countries before. Venezuela, Argentina, the Soviet Union etc…it leads to shortages. It leads to black markets and leads to uncertainty,” CNN economics and political commentator Catherine Rampell said on Friday.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 