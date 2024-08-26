“We Need You For the Next Four Years!” President Trump Visits Vietnamese Restaurant in Virginia (VIDEO)

President Trump is a man of the people!

Trump traveled to Arlington, Virginia on Monday to honor the 13 heroes killed by the Harris-Biden botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

After his visit to Arlington Cemetery, Trump stopped at a Vietnamese restaurant in Falls Church, Virginia.

Trump received a warm welcome.

“I think JD Vance is doing a fantastic job. People really dig it, they want strength. We have a lot of weakness. We have the weakest, worst politicians on the left. They’re giving our country away. We cannot let it happen,” Trump said.

The Vietnamese immigrants who own the restaurant love President Trump!

“We’ll all fight for you, sir!” one Vietnamese patron said to Trump.

“We need you for the next four years!” a Vietnamese woman said.

