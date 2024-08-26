“We Need You For the Next Four Years!” President Trump Visits Vietnamese Restaurant in Virginia (VIDEO)

President Trump is a man of the people!

Trump traveled to Arlington, Virginia on Monday to honor the 13 heroes killed by the Harris-Biden botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

WATCH:

President Trump honors the 13 heroes killed in the Harris-Biden botched Afghanistan withdrawal three years ago today pic.twitter.com/1KZMHvnV4h — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 26, 2024

After his visit to Arlington Cemetery, Trump stopped at a Vietnamese restaurant in Falls Church, Virginia.

Trump received a warm welcome.

WATCH:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/lUzEVz3AEF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 26, 2024

“I think JD Vance is doing a fantastic job. People really dig it, they want strength. We have a lot of weakness. We have the weakest, worst politicians on the left. They’re giving our country away. We cannot let it happen,” Trump said.

WATCH:

President Trump: “I think @JDVance is doing a fantastic job. People really dig it, they want strength. We have a lot of weakness. We have the weakest, worst politicians on the left. They’re giving our country away. We cannot let it happen.” pic.twitter.com/HAURTG3feW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 26, 2024

The Vietnamese immigrants who own the restaurant love President Trump!

“We’ll all fight for you, sir!” one Vietnamese patron said to Trump.

“We need you for the next four years!” a Vietnamese woman said.

WATCH: