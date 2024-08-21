We Can Win 2024: Joe Hoft Offers Advice on How to Overcome the Looming Election Crisis, Drawing on Global Auditing Experience

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

We Can Win 2024: Joe Hoft Warns of Looming Election Integrity Crisis, Drawing on Global Auditing Experience

Republished with permission – original article at The War Room by Kari Donovan

As the 2024 election approaches, concerns over election integrity are reaching a fever pitch. Joe Hoft, a seasoned auditor with extensive experience in global financial audits, has sounded the alarm on what he sees as a critical need for transparency and accountability in the U.S. electoral process. In a recent discussion with Ben Harnwell, Hoft laid out his strategy for safeguarding the upcoming election, drawing on his professional background to underscore the situation’s urgency.

Hoft’s deep concern stems from what he views as significant flaws in the 2020 election, which he controversially describes as “the steal.”

Reflecting on the process, he argued, “The 2020 election never should have been certified, and therefore, it was stolen. We accepted fraud and wrongdoing, something we would never tolerate in the corporate world.”

With decades of auditing experience, including in countries like China, Hoft brings a unique perspective to the table. “I’ve done audits in places like China, where they handed me everything I asked for. But our elections right now are not certifiable because we can’t get our hands on all the necessary information,” he explained. This stark comparison highlights the lack of transparency and cooperation that Hoft believes plagues the U.S. election system.

Hoft’s approach to the 2024 election revolves around a meticulous strategy to “validate and reconcile the ballots,” ensuring that every vote is legitimate. Drawing from his auditing expertise, he emphasized the need for thorough checks and balances akin to those required in the corporate world. ”

“When you finish a financial audit, you bring in an external monitor to sign off on it. You provide them everything they ask for, without exception,” Hoft said, stressing that the same rigor should be applied to the electoral process.

To address these issues, Hoft and a coalition of groups, including True the Vote and United Sovereign Americans, are working tirelessly to implement measures that would make the election process more transparent and secure. One key focus is cleaning up voter rolls, a task that Hoft praises local Patriots for tackling effectively. “Voter rolls are one way to ensure election integrity. People like [Kris Jurski] with People’s Audit have been crucial in this effort, forwarding reports that identified inaccuracies in the voter rolls and working with local officials to correct them,” Hoft noted.

However, Hoft is quick to acknowledge the scale of the challenge. “We’ve got one hell of a task ahead of us,” he said. He pointed out that of the roughly 500 controls necessary to ensure a fair election, only about a third are currently in place. This, he argues, puts the U.S. at a significant disadvantage heading into 2024.

Hoft’s solution is straightforward but ambitious: a grassroots effort to monitor and validate every single paper ballot. He cited a recent international election [Venezuela] in which opposition groups were able to effectively challenge the results by securing copies of 80 percent of the ballots.

“If they can do it, so can we,” Hoft asserted. He called for the deployment of hundreds of thousands of observers across the country to ensure that “not a single ballot is entered into this election that isn’t legit.”

Despite the daunting nature of the task, Hoft remains resolute. He urged collaboration among all groups dedicated to election integrity, insisting that “we can win, but the task is high.”

His message is clear: the stakes are too significant to ignore, and the time to act is now. “We’re not going to let them certify another pile of garbage. That’s not the American way, and we shouldn’t accept it,” Hoft concluded.

Hoft’s professional insights and unwavering commitment to electoral integrity make it clear that the fight for a fair election is far from over.

Resources: Hoft’s site is at, Fair and Transparent Elections 2024 group

For more context, watch the full interview featuring Joe Hoft:

Hoft: “Guard, Validate, And Reconcile” Ballots Is Best Strategy For 2024