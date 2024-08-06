WAYNE ROOT: WOW. Democrats Really Screwed the Pooch with This VP Pick. They Picked My Grandfather…From Black and White Photos in 1968.

By Wayne Allyn Root

Thank God. Glory Hallelujah. Democrats really screwed the pooch with this VP pick.

Tim who?

This one is a really, really terrible political move on so many levels. This is a head-scratcher. This is bizarre.

First, Kamala’s new VP choice, Tim what’s-his-name, is anonymous.

I know politics as well as anyone on planet earth. Until a few days ago, I’d never seen, or heard of him. He’s an obscure, bland, “nobody Governor” with an appeal to no group in America. He brings nothing to the ticket.

Secondly, when it comes to marketing, this pick is strategically STUPID.

After decades in politics, and being a candidate for national political office, and hosting popular national political TV and radio shows, I understand the most important rule in politics…

“Politics is show-business.”

It’s not what you say, but how you look, how you say it, how you look while you’re saying it, and how you market it.

This guy Tim what’s-his-name looks like an old-school, ultra-liberal, preachy, Minnesota schoolteacher…in black and white photos from 1968. Just what every American loves.

And when it comes to Hollywood and show biz…

Whether you like it, or not, national political candidates should be telegenic and appear youthful and macho. Tim what’s-his-name wears librarian’s glasses, he’s bald, and what little hair he has is snow white. Are you kidding me?

I’m three years older than him and he looks like my grandfather…in black and white photos from 1968.

Now, let’s take a look back at a few presidential candidates who looked like Tim what’s-his-name…

Tim what’s-his-name could be a clone for Hubert Humphrey…in black and white photos from 1968. They must be related. Humphrey was an old-school, ultra-liberal, balding, white man from Minnesota. He lost to Richard Nixon.

It’s almost as if Democrats reached back to 1968 to find a liberal loser from Minnesota.

Tim what’s-his-name’s looks, background, and beliefs also remind me of Walter Mondale. Another old-school, preachy, ultra-liberal, white man from Minnesota.

He lost in a 49-state landslide.

Tim what’s-his-name also looks alot like George McGovern. He was another old-school, preachy, ultra-liberal, balding, white man from South Dakota (a state bordering Minnesota).

He lost in a 49-state landslide.

Are you starting to sense a pattern here? Centrist Americans don’t seem to like old-school, preachy, ultra-liberal, balding, white men from Minnesota or nearby, running for national office. Now throw in librarian’s glasses and snow white hair.

This guy gets bonus points for nerdy dork of the year!

Third, now let’s examine his politics and policies. Kamala desperately needed to pick a “moderate.” Like say, Josh Shapiro, the Governor of Pennsylvania, the most important state in America. So, if Tim what’s-his-name was a moderate, I might understand the pick. Even with the librarian’s glasses and bald head.

But Tim what’s-his-name is as radical left as Kamala. He looks like a preachy Minnesota socialist school teacher. That could be because he was a preachy, socialist, Minnesota schoolteacher.

Tim what’s-his-name’s views are so far left of the average American, he might as well be running for VP of Venezuela.

Tim what’s-his-name is a radical pro-BLM politician who let BLM hoodlums riot, loot and burn his state down, and then delayed calling out the National Guard.

He’s anti-police; pro teachers union; pro trans surgery for minors; supports abortion until birth and after birth, with a rare 100% rating from Planned Parenthood; and if you thought it couldn’t get any worse, get this humdinger…

He’s an open borders socialist.

Tim what’s-his-name supports not only importing every illegal foreign invader into our country without vetting, to bankrupt America, destroy the middle class, and produce the worst crime wave in history…he also supports sanctuary cities, drivers licenses for illegals (which means they all vote), free college for illegals, and free healthcare for illegals.

This could be why Minnesota has become a socialist, ultra-left, foreign welfare state. Minneapolis is like a foreign country. Maybe Kamala and Tim what’s-his-name will appoint Ilhan Omar (the only Congresswoman to represent Hamas) as Secretary of State.

And then we come to the elephant in the room…

Tim what’s-his-name is not Jewish. And in the end, that is why he got the VP nod. In today’s radical Democrat Party, the two qualifications that matter are…socialist and not a Jew.

We might as well call him “Tim is not a Jew Walz.”

Because let’s face it, Josh Shapiro was the only strategic move that made sense for Democrats. He would have put Pennsylvania in play- the most crucial state in America.

He’s relatively young (51)- which last I checked is the opposite of an old-school, preachy, balding, socialist with librarian’s glasses and snow white hair.

And Shapiro’s reputation is “moderate.” Which would have balanced the ticket. Shapiro was the perfect choice.

Except, Shapiro is a Jew.

Kamala and the Jew-hating, pro-Hamas, Democrat base couldn’t possibly allow that. Democrats would have lost both Michigan and Minnesota- two battleground states with huge Muslim populations. And more importantly, Shapiro’s pro-Israel stance would have royally pissed off the radical, Jew-hating, antifa crowd that is the Democrat’s base.

So now Democrats are stuck with a radical California communist and an old-school Minnesota socialist…

With librarian’s glasses, bald head and snow white hair.

Democrats really screwed the pooch this time.

