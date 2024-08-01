WAYNE ROOT: Is Krazy Kommie Kamala Picking “Moderate” Josh Shapiro as VP? I Dare You Kamala. I Double Dare You. Please Pick Shapiro.

By Wayne Allyn Root

Talk about putting lipstick on a pig.

Kamala Harris Is the worst candidate for President in the history of America. No party has ever before tried to elect someone this extreme, radical, incompetent, unlikeable, and unpopular.

Worse, her actual on-the-record views and past policies make her a raving, out-in-the-open, communist. What political party would be dumb enough to nominate that person?

What party would be dumb enough to think that person could win crucial Midwest Rust Belt states?

That could be why even the reporters of the New York Times called Kamala the “least electable” of any potential Biden replacement.

That could be why a top Democrat fundraiser said that Joe Biden dead, or in a coma, is still a better candidate than Kamala.

So, of course, as if on cue, out comes the propaganda and gaslighting campaign.

Democrats, the Deep State, DC Swamp and media are “sanitizing” Kamala. They are cleaning up her record, making her radical beliefs and policies disappear, making her seem popular, credible and electable.

Here are some highlights of the gaslighting…

*The Deep State is putting out fake polls to try to convince us Kamala is suddenly popular. Every poll you have seen in the past week oversamples Democrats. Which makes it look like Kamala is beating Trump. But it’s all a mirage, pure fraud and fantasy.

*Kamala can’t bring out crowds to rallies because no one likes her. There is 0 enthusiasm. So, what do the Deep State frauds do? Kamala has a rally in Atlanta days ago and the media claims 10,000 showed up. They claim this shows Kamala can go toe-to-toe with President Trump when it comes to enthusiasm and filling arenas.

Except my sources report Democrats PAID 10,000 homeless Atlanta vagrants to attend Kamala’s rally. Oops.

*How about fundraising? Democrats claim Kamala raised $200 million in a week. More fraud. My sources report almost all of that money was in the form of illegal contributions (in small amounts to stay under the radar and avoid scrutiny) from the enemies of America trying to install Kamala.

Think who benefits if Kamala becomes president? The Chinese Communist Party, the Mexican Drug Cartels, and Iran. You can bet that’s who’s funding Kamala’s fake campaign.

These aren’t donations, they are bribes. Kamala’s fundraising is TREASON.

*And because Kamala is the worst speaker in history (without a teleprompter and scripted questions), her team is hiding her- there hasn’t been one press conference in the 10 days since she became the Democrat candidate. Kamala wouldn’t even show up for the black journalists’ convention.

Next up to “sanitize” Krazy Kommie Kamala is her VP pick.

The word is Kamala is picking Josh Shapiro, the Governor of Pennsylvania as her VP. The press conference is set up for next week in Philadelphia- a city run 100% by Democrats that looks like a zombie apocalypse. The city is overwhelmed by murders, rapes, robberies, car-jackings, empty storefronts, streets filled with homeless and drug addicts who look like zombies. A shining example for what Kamala will do to the entire USA.

But Democrats need a so-called “moderate” as Kamala’s VP. Not only to appeal to voters who aren’t communists, but to win Pennsylvania. The Governor of Pennsylvania fits the bill.

So, why do I dare Kamala to pick Josh Shapiro?

Don’t take this the wrong way. Because I’m 100% Jewish (with two Jewish parents and four Jewish grandparents). When I sent away for my DNA, it came back 99.9% Eastern European Jewish. You can’t get more Jewish than me.

But Democrats are committing suicide if they pick a Jewish VP.

Josh Shapiro…if he’s the pick…will tear the Democrat Party apart. Today’s Democrat Party is a party filled with Jew-haters and radical Muslim sympathizers. This is the base of the Democrat Party.

The people at pro-Gaza and anti-Israel rallies are all progressive Democrats. They have signs that say, “Death to America” “Death to Israel” and “Genocide Jews.” They chant “Allahu Akbar and “We are Hamas.”

These extreme Democrat voters- the base of the party- have several goals…

They want to see Israel destroyed; they want to end America’s support of Israel; they want to keep our borders open to allow millions of our enemies in; and they salivate at the idea of

re-settling millions of extreme, radicalized, Jew-hating Palestinians to America.

These extreme Democrat voters- the base of the party- will lose their minds if pro-Israel Jew Josh Shapiro becomes Kamala’s VP.

Here is what will come next…

The Democrat Party will implode. You will be shocked at what you see- the screaming, cursing, threats, intimidation, violent protests, riots and anarchy. And I’m just talking about the Democrat Convention.

Democrats will re-create the 1968 Chicago Democrat Convention.

Shapiro’s selection will lead to rage, violence, anarchy and division in the Democrat Party like no one has ever seen in history.

Picking Shapiro may give Kamala an edge in Pennsylvania, although I doubt it. No one ever votes for President based on the VP. But watch what happens in other states.

Democrats will lose not only Muslim votes across the USA, but many other progressive voters. The majority of protestors screaming “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” on college campuses last Fall were crazy white liberals. Democrats are playing with fire if they pick Shapiro.

More importantly, if Muslim voters stay home, Democrats will lose both Michigan and Minnesota.

Not all, but the vast majority of Muslim voters in those states despise Israel, and dream of seeing millions of Israeli Jews dead (that’s why they chant “from the river to the sea”). The Muslim voters of Michigan and Minnesota will not be voting for a Democrat ticket with a pro-Israel Jewish VP.

So, radical Krazy Kommie Kamala, PLEASE pick Josh Shapiro. I dare you. I double dare you. I’ve got my popcorn out.

I can’t wait to watch what happens next.

