WAYNE ROOT: First Night of DNC Showcases Exactly How Trump Can Beat Democrats- “It’s the Inflation, Stupid.”

By Wayne Allyn Root

Here are my shocking observations from the first night of the DNC. What we witnessed was shameful on so many levels.

But the good news is I came away with the plan for President Trump and the GOP to win a smashing victory.

First, my two observations. Then the winning gameplan!

My first observation: What Democrats did to Joe Biden tells you everything you need to know about Democrats and their Deep State partners. These people are evil, vicious and ruthless. They will use anyone and abuse anyone, to get what they want. As Saul Alinsky said, “The ends justify the means.”

Democrats used old Joe Biden and then, once he no longer served their purpose, they threw him out like trash.

Democrats are Marxists, communists and socialists. But they needed a friendly face to sell their radical, anti-American agenda back in 2020. What could be a better “cover” than a white, friendly, grandfatherly face, with grey hair and Pennsylvania roots (“Scranton Joe”). A man who looked, acted and claimed to be a “moderate” to hide the true radical Democrat agenda.

But now that Biden’s a brain-dead zombie overwhelmed by dementia…and they can’t hide it anymore…they hijacked the presidential nomination (and I’m betting soon the actual presidency itself), pulled off a coup, and then, they stuck the final knife into Biden’s back last night.

They gave him a crappy, unimportant, Monday night slot. Then they had each speaker go over their allotted times, thereby pushing Biden to the end of night, when most of audience went to sleep. That was the end of Joe Biden- and few even saw it.

The coup is complete. Now Biden’s been “disappeared” for the three most important nights of the DNC. This was easy to pull off- simply because communists are experts at disappearing enemies in the middle of the night.

My second observation of the first night of DNC: Politics is all about sales. I’ve been in sales my entire life. I’ve sold close to a billion dollars of products on TV and radio. Here is the reality of sales. If you have great product, you never have to lie. I’ve always had great products to sell. But so many salesmen have a lousy product, so they choose to lie.

That sums up the Democrats and Joe Biden last night.

Lie, after lie, after lie. What can they possibly sell with the truth? Nothing. Here is what Democrats have produced…

The worst inflation in modern history; interest rates skyrocketing; green energy causing electric bills to explode; the middle class being bankrupted; the open borders invasion flooding America with criminals, terrorists and poverty; horrible out-of-control violent crime and the worst wave of organized retail theft in history; all of our money eaten up by interest on the debt and trillions spent on illegal aliens, while the middle class struggles to survive, and military veterans are homeless on the streets; The worst military retreat in our history (in Afghanistan); fentanyl deaths exploding; schools failing miserably; Iran and Hamas slaughtering Israelis because the Biden-Harris administration gave them billions of dollars to fund terrorism all over the globe; and World War 3 about to start.

Can they sell the truth? Nope.

So, Democrats have to lie. Democrats made up propaganda and fantasy last night reminiscent of the Soviet Union, East Germany, Cuba and Nazi Germany. And why not? They can’t sell the truth. The truth is devastating to their case.

What Democrats have done to America is pure tragedy, so they have chosen to sell fantasy.

Now to the winning game plan for President Trump and the GOP. I call it “Show and Tell.” Remember that from third grade? Seeing is believing. Most people don’t believe it, unless they see it right in front of them.

Most people can’t see the open borders. They couldn’t see the retreat in Afghanistan. They can’t see WW3 coming. If they don’t live in a big city, perhaps they don’t see the poverty, crime and drugs produced by Democrats.

But everyone in America can see the inflation.

Grocery prices, fast food prices, restaurant prices, everyday goods prices, car insurance, home insurance, health insurance, electric and gas bills, fuel prices at the pump.

Democrats can’t hide their devastating, catastrophic failure on inflation.

Democrats can lie about all the other disasters they’ve created, but they can’t get away with lies about inflation. Why? Because we can see our paychecks, wallets, pocketbooks, bank accounts, and monthly budgets. “Show and Tell.” You can’t hide what people can see and feel right in front of them.

That’s the game plan, President Trump. That’s the Michael Jordan game winning shot!

Talk about inflation, inflation, inflation 24/7 for the next 11 weeks until the election.

Film TV commercials inside supermarkets. Have President Trump hold up the groceries, meat, chicken, fruit and vegetables, sugar, coffee, mayo, ketchup- they’re all up dramatically. Look into the camera and tell the American people what the prices were for each product when you were president versus today.

Film TV commercials at gas stations and have President Trump look into the camera and quote the price of fuel when you were president versus today.

Film TV commercials inside American homes- have President Trump quote the price of electric and gas bills when you were president versus today.

Film TV commercials with President Trump inside doctor’s offices. Quote the price of medical bills and health insurance when you were president versus today.

When it comes to inflation, Democrats can run, but they can’t hide.

“Show and Tell.” There is nothing Democrats can do to hide the truth. Propaganda and fantasy won’t sell. Not when the truth is right in front of every American’s eyes. Everyone, every man, every woman, every head of the household, every homemaker, knows the truth.

“It’s the Inflation, Stupid.”

That’s the Democrats’ Kryptonite. No amount of lying can save them. And that’s Trump’s winning ticket.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Watch Wayne’s new TV Show, “The ROOT Reaction” weeknights at 10 PM ET/7 PM Pacific on Real America’s Voice TV, and Wayne’s weekend “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Saturdays at Noon ET/9 AM PT on Real America’s Voice TV. Watch at RealAmericasVoice.com, or at Rumble, Roku, Pluto, Apple, Dish TV Ch 219, or go to RootforAmerica.com to watch.