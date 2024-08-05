WAYNE ROOT: The Election Just Changed Dramatically. Now You Have a Choice – You Can Vote for Abortion on Demand, DEI and Open Borders…or for Your Job, Income, Assets & Future of Your Children.

By Wayne Allyn Root

With stock markets in America and around the world crashing today, the US election has just changed dramatically. The country and the world desperately need an adult, economic expert and lifelong CEO at the controls.

That would be President Donald J. Trump.

The Democrat’s current savior Kamala Harris is a DEI hire and cackling fool who has never held a private sector job, never created a single private sector job, never started or run a business, never raised money, never managed money, never studied finance, or economics.

To the contrary, her younger years were spent having affairs with decades-older married politicians to gain political power. Just ask famous TV Judge Joe Brown who recently reported Kamala “hiked up her hemline” and “used the casting couch” to get a leg up in her career (excuse the pun).

But don’t just take the word of Judge Joe Brown. Watch an undercover video filmed days ago by James O’Keefe talking to a campaign manager for Kamala Harris who said, “Kamala has no accomplishments to speak of.”

Just what America needs as the Captain of the Titanic steering towards not only a financial iceberg, but WW3.

Poor Kamala. Everything changed today. The election is no longer about abortion, abortion and more abortion.

The stock market meltdown of the past few days has been a reflection of two factors…

First, US markets were at all-time highs in expectation of a Trump landslide victory over Biden. As soon as Biden stepped aside and polls showed Kamala with a chance to win, markets collapsed.

This has been “The Kamala Crash.”

Secondly, sometimes things suddenly become crystal clear. The entire world just woke up to the fact that you can’t run economies based on massive spending, debt, taxes and welfare, DEI, ESG, killing fossil fuels, the fraud of green energy…and especially open borders and lavishing trillions of dollars on illegal foreign invaders.

This is how you destroy a country, economy, capitalism, opportunity, mobility, prosperity, and wipe out the greatest middle class in world history.

This is how you create the worst inflation in modern history.

This is how you explode deficit and debt to levels that have historically led to the downfall of empires.

This is how you turn world class companies into failures.

This is how an entire generation of young people winds up living in their parent’s basement.

This is how the biggest US cities wind up looking like zombie apocalypse war zones.

This is how you turn a powerful, peaceful country into division, anarchy and eventually, civil war.

Now your choice is clear…

You can choose to run our country for abortion, transgenders, felons, DEI, racial grievance, and illegal invaders.

And you can choose to kill fossil fuel, waste trillions on climate change and green energy, suffer massive inflation, and triple your electric and gas bills.

I haven’t even mentioned transgender brainwashing of your children at school, so your precious Johnny becomes Jane.

Or letting powerful boys claiming to be girls, beat your daughters to a pulp at sporting events.

Or defund the police and let every violent criminal out on the streets with no bail required.

Or hatred, resentment and prejudice towards white people.

Or the most cowardly, disgraceful retreat in Afghanistan in US military history.

Or the entire world getting ready to fight WW3 because of the awful, weak, cowardly leadership of the USA.

By the way, what do you think vicious, macho world leaders of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea think about sitting at a table negotiating with Kamala Harris?

I’m guessing they’ve instructed their staff to bring a portable bed.

The inmates are running the asylum.

So, now your choice is clear as day…

You can put the “queens of the nuthouse” in charge- Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete, Alejandro Mayorkas, Rachel Levine, Sam Britton (who steals lady’s underwear in his spare time, while running the nuclear waste of America), and I’m sure a cast of thousands of anonymous communists, weirdos, and transgender nutjobs running our government.

Or you can vote for billionaire business mogul President Donald J. Trump in charge- who has a track record in both the highest levels of business, and as President of the United States for producing prosperity, jobs, and roaring stock markets and real estate markets…with no inflation…low interest rates…and peace around the globe.

The choice is yours- against the backdrop of crashing stock markets, declining and collapsing economies, and hyper-inflation.

Now we find out if American voters are smart, sane and want prosperity, and what’s best for our children’s future…

Or brainwashed, self-destructive, Stepford Wives willingly voting for national suicide, as long as abortion is legal up to the moment of birth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Watch Wayne's new TV Show, "The ROOT Reaction" weeknights at 10 PM ET/7 PM Pacific on Real America's Voice TV, and Wayne's weekend "America's Top Ten Countdown" on Saturdays at Noon ET/9 AM PT on Real America's Voice TV.

