WAYNE ROOT: Democrats Made Biggest Mistake in History by Picking Tim Walz. All Because “NO JEWS ALLOWED.” I Call This “Divine Intervention.”

By Wayne Allyn Root

Just when we thought things couldn’t get any crazier, or more radical, or the communist assault on America could not get any worse, Kamala picks Tim Walz as her VP.

This was the biggest mistake in modern presidential history.

How could this happen? It makes no sense. Kamala is the most crazy, radical, extreme, communist candidate in the history of modern American politics. She is “Kommie Kamala.”

What Kamala needed more than anything in the world was a “moderate” as her running mate to balance the ticket- if Democrats had any chance to beat President Trump.

Yet somehow Kamala picked a guy far more crazy, extreme and radical than herself. She picked a guy who reinforces her radical, crazy, communist status. Why?

Josh Shapiro was just sitting there, waving his hands, screaming, “Me, Me, Me, Pick Me!” He was not only the “moderate” Kamala needed, but his selection would have also put Pennsylvania in play. Pennsylvania is the whole ball of wax, the whole kitchen sink, the whole enchilada. Democrats cannot win the election without Pennsylvania.

How could Kamala bypass Shapiro for an unknown, crazy, extreme, communist from a state that is automatically in the blue column?

But far worse, here is the fatal error…she picked a guy with massive skeletons in his closet- including “STOLEN VALOR.”

Yes, Tim Walz not only is crazy, radical and extreme…not only a dyed in the wool communist…not only unknown to anyone in America…not only looks like he’s 80 years old…not only brings nothing to the Democrat presidential ticket…

But far worse, he lied about his military service.

He lied about serving in a war zone. He lied about serving in Afghanistan. He lied about being a veteran of “Operation Enduring Freedom.” He lied about being deployed in Iraq. He lied about his rank. He’s a fraud and a traitor.

And based on “The Stolen Valor Act” Tim Walz could wind up in prison now that the truth has come out.

Anything goes in American politics nowadays- but this may well be the only sin in the world that disqualifies anyone from national office.

So how did Democrats miss that elephant in the room? Wasn’t there a vetting process? The answer is they were desperate for the one criteria Tim Walz fit…“NO JEWS ALLOWED.”

They rushed to judgement because Tim Walz wasn’t Josh Shapiro.

And the one thing Democrats couldn’t do, was choose a Jew for their presidential ticket. Even if Shapiro was perfect in every other way. There was always “that Jew thing” standing in the way…like a blinking Vegas neon sign.

I don’t want to say I told you so, but “I told you so.”

Right here at The Gateway Pundit, only days before Kamala’s pick, I dared Kamala and Democrats to pick Shapiro. I actually double-dared them.

I predicted if they dared to choose Shapiro, they’d divide the party like never before in history; cause chaos and crisis; alienate their Jew-hating progressive base; turn their Chicago DNC presidential convention into 1968-style anarchy, protests and riots; and lose both Minnesota and Michigan (states where the Democrat vote is dominated by Muslims). I knew they could never do that.

So, I’m proud to say I helped goad them into making the worst mistake in modern presidential history.

And of course, they took the bait. Because the Democrat Party’s base is extreme, radical, Jew-hating, nutjobs- like the ones who terrorized college campuses with vile, often violent protests for much of the past year, burning American flags, waving Palestinian flags, shouting “Death to Israel,” “Genocide Jews,” “Death to America” and “We are Hamas.”

Kamala needs the votes of these vile, hateful, whack jobs. And the only way to get them to support her presidential ticket was to name a Vice President who is also extreme, radical, crazy, communist…and of course, anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian, pro-Hamas, and most importantly, NOT A JEW!

God works in mysterious ways.

The Bible warned, “Those who bless Israel, God will bless; those who curse Israel, God will curse.”

God told Moses, “Now if you obey me fully and keep my covenant, then out of all nations you will be my treasured possession.”

In other words, God chose Israel to be His people as a light unto all the other Gentile nations of the world; they were a people set apart for His own pos­session. God branded Jews as “The Chosen People.”

Kamala and Democrats have now reaped what they sowed.

They bypassed Shapiro because the #1 rule of today’s Jew-hating Democrat Party is “No Jews Allowed.” They rushed to judgement. They were so excited to find an anti-Israel communist who would excite their radical base, they ignored the biggest flaw in history…

He’s a “stolen valor” fraud.

Instead of losing Minnesota, they picked a radical nutjob from Minnesota to make their crazy base happy. Because what spells “radical nutjob” more than a candidate whose wife brags she opened her windows to enjoy the smell of crazed BLM rioters burning buildings to the ground in her own city.

Walz and his wife are heaven-sent and made for this Democrat base.

But be careful what you wish for. Democrats were so excited to make their base happy, they forgot to double check his military record and claims. This was the biggest mistake in modern presidential campaign history.

God produces miracles.

And maybe, just maybe, this is another example of God’s “divine intervention.”

