WATCH: Secret Service Agent Violently Pushes Peasants Out of the Way So Jill Biden Can Go on Shopping Spree in California

Look at the contrast between how Secret Service treats people near Jill Biden versus how they treated a gunman wandering around a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Joe and Jill Biden took a taxpayer-funded weeklong vacation in Santa Ynez, California last week.

Secret Service agents violently pushed peasants out of the way so Jill Biden could go on a shopping spree on Friday afternoon.

Jill Biden made a ‘surprise visit’ in Los Olivos and bystanders with cameras were roughly cleared out.

One woman was violently pushed away.

“Out of the roadway! Move now! Go!” one member of Jill Biden’s security detail shouted as he violently pushed a woman.

“Jill Biden visited Los Olivos for a little shopping accompanied by her son Hunter Biden and family along with more than 10 Secret Service agents and local law enforcement,” a local station reported last week.

“During the Biden family visit, the group stopped at several stores,” the local reporter said.

Jill Biden and the rest of the Biden parasites spent just 30 minutes in Los Olivos. They disrupted the small town and spent taxpayer money on nearly a dozen Secret Service agents and local law enforcement officers so Queen Jill could go on a shopping spree.

This is why Jill Biden covered up her husband’s dementia. She is a power-hungry elitist who loves watching peasants get manhandled so she can stroll and shop on taxpayer dime.

Notice how Jill Biden’s security detail is all men. The ponytail brigade is only reserved for President Trump.

WATCH:

WATCH Jill Biden’s Secret Service roughly clear the people so she, Ashley and Hunter could shop while on vacation in Los Olivos, California with local police protection as well. ‍♀️ Remember how Jill described feeling “POWER” as they clear freeways for her. pic.twitter.com/1TAPPlKbgP — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 26, 2024

Joe Biden and his family on Sunday returned to Delaware after a weeklong vacation in Santa Barbara, California.

Biden is spending another NINE DAYS on vacation at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware house.

American taxpayers are spending millions of dollars on planes, helicopters, motorcades and Secret Service to ferry Biden’s family of leeches all over the country on endless vacations.